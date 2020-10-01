The Brass Tacks Ensemble Announces Season 1 of 'Our Regularly Scheduled Program'

The Brass Tacks Ensemble Theater announces the premiere of Season 1 of Our Regularly Scheduled Program, an original, theatrical, web series from the minds of James Ingagiola and Isaac Ellis.

Through short performances that blend comedy and drama in a uniquely dystopian setting, we are introduced to ordinary people who are thrust into the spotlight and given the opportunity to showcase their special homegrown talents. Or else.

Our Regularly Scheduled Program was developed as a way for the Ann Arbor based theater company to create artistic outlets in the time of COVID-19. Filmed over Zoom, the series contains performances by local and no-longer-local actors. Season 1 contains nine episodes ranging between 5 - 10 minutes each. The series premieres on Thursday, October 1, 2020 on the company's Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQuUDT7BQNlDMCF4Gef_yJDQKI77fuQT8

The series is free to watch, and ways to support the theater company are in the description.

Featuring Isaac Ellis as Guy Marshall, Mary Conley as Amanda Densmore, Russ Schwartz as Oliver Watts, Robby Griswold as Terrance Baker, Brittany Batell as Actor, James Ingagiola as Charles Bonham, Rachel Robbins Toon as Sue Gursky, Maegan Murphy as Carla Mills, and Jeffrey Steiger as Gregory Clark.

The Brass Tacks Ensemble is a non-Equity, membership-based, professional theater.

The Brass Tacks Ensemble - www.btensemble.org

https://www.facebook.com/TheBrassTacksEnsemble

