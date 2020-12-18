The Best Of Broadway Returns To Grand Rapids For 2021-2022 Season

Broadway Grand Rapids announces new performance dates and plans to reopen in September of 2021. The five-show season originally scheduled in the 2020-2021 season will shift to the 2021-2022 season. Broadway Grand Rapids also announces the return of HAMILTON for two weeks in February of 2022.

WICKED, which was originally scheduled to take the stage in DeVos Performance Hall for three weeks in April of 2021, was not able to be rescheduled. WICKED will return to Grand Rapids in a future season.

Performance dates for the 2021-2022 season are:

COME FROM AWAY September 21 - 26, 2021

HAIRSPRAY January 11 - 16, 2022

HAMILTON February 8-20, 2022

AIN'T TOO PROUD- The Life and Times of the Temptations March 29 - April 3, 2022

DEAR EVAN HANSEN May 3-8, 2022

MEAN GIRLS June 21-26, 2022

As previously announced, a one-night performance of MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS was rescheduled to November 29, 2021.

Season ticket packages that have already been purchased will automatically shift to the new dates. Current season ticket holders can add HAMILTON to their season package now by logging in to Account Manager.

New season ticket packages including COME FROM AWAY, HAIRSPRAY, AIN'T TOO PROUD, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS and HAMILTON as well as individual tickets for all shows will go on sale at a future date.

Mike Lloyd, Executive Director, said "We are ecstatic that the five shows originally scheduled for this season will still be coming to Grand Rapids. The return of HAMILTON is the icing on the cake. We look forward to the curtain rising again and sharing the experience of live theater together."

The Broadway Grand Rapids subscription series is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank and in partnership with Broadway Across America. All performances will be presented at DeVos Performance Hall in downtown Grand Rapids. For more information, visit www.Broadwaygrandrapids.com.