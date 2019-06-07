The Barn Theatre Announces LOVE, LIES AND THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA

The doctor is in at The Barn Theatre June 11 - 16. Laugh until your sides split in the madcap farce LOVE, LIES AND THE DOCTOR'S DILEMMA. One little white lie leads to another and a movie star, mobster, and a gardener masquerading as a psychiatrist get caught up in the mess.

Joan (Guest Artist Mary Jane Guymon) lives with her lover, Sandy (Barn favorite Patrick Hunter). In order to hide her romance from her sister-in-law, Olivia St. Claire (Samantha Rickard), Joan tells Olivia that Sandy is her psychiatrist. Once the news breaks that there's a shrink on the scene, people are banging down Sandy's door to have a session. Vinny (Charlie King), a quintessential Italian mobster masquerading as a security guard, wants to discuss his work. Olivia needs love life advice. Rachael (Melissa Cotton Hunter), a neighbor whose life is a series of catastrophes, wants to know why she's such a mess, and on and on it goes. Can Sandy keep up the charade? Can love prevail through all the chaos? Can anyone really survive without a therapist?

Love, Lies, and the Doctor's Dilemma premiered at Ed Fletcher's Early Bird Dinner Theatre in Clearwater, FL in May 2016 under the direction of Toby Manion.

Love, Lies, and the Doctor's Dilemma is directed by Brendan Ragotzy. Steven Lee Burright is Set Designer and costumes are designed by Michael Wilson Morgan. Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Lauren Gallup. Sound has been designed by Kenze Carlson. Arianna Krenk is serving as hair/wig master, and Russ Skell is Technical Director.

Enjoy refreshments in the Rehearsal Shed Lounge with friends before the show, during intermission, and after the actors have taken their final bows. Take in our cabaret-style show after the main stage performances while satisfying your cravings with some light snacks. Make your Bar Show reservations online for the entire summer ~ No need to wait in line before the show!

Dinners are also available Tuesday - Saturday, with brunch on Sundays, provided by GMC catering of Galesburg. Call the Box Office for dinner reservations at (269) 731-4121 or make them online.

The Barn Theatre is located on M-96, west of Augusta. Tickets range from $39-$48 for adults and $25 for children 12 and under. Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express are all accepted. Group rates are available. The Box Office is open every day from 10:00 AM - 10:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online. To reserve tickets call (269) 731-4121 or visit www.barntheatreschool.org





