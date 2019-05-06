The Barn Theatre Announces 73rd Season

The Barn Theatre, Michigan's oldest professional summer theatre, under the artistic leadership of Brendan Ragotzy, is thrilled to announce the 73rd season of plays and musicals to be presented at the landmark theatre.

The Barn Theatre School for Advanced Theatre Training, which continues to operate as a nonprofit entity, is excited to continue to provide southwest Michigan with professional, high-quality theatre while also expanding educational youth outreach and training programs. The very popular program, Backstage Xperience*, will be offered once again this season, as well as select ASL performances!

Barn Producer Brendan Ragotzy and wife Penelope Alex are excited to continue to offer nightly dinners this season and hope you'll once again take advantage of the improved seating, ticket options, and online ticketing system.

The Box Office opens May 20, for online ticket sales, in-person sales and purchase via phone.

New this season:

· Season ticket booklets will be available online as virtual tickets.

· Renovations throughout the season, including new bathrooms near the Rehearsal Shed, Barn structure updates, the addition of a kitchen in the Rehearsal Shed and this fall, a full remodel of the Rehearsal Shed itself.

SPECIAL EVENT! Our Annual Gala: A Celebration in Song, June 1, 2019

Join us as we kick off the 73rd season with an unforgettable evening of music and memories! Barnies will take you behind the scenes in song and stories and give you a preview of the upcoming season. This special event is $50 per person. Reception and silent auction to follow the performance.

Disaster! June 4 - 9 ONE WEEK ONLY!

Back by Popular Demand! Earthquakes, tidal waves, infernos and the unforgettable songs of the '70s take center stage in this side-splitting homage to classic disaster films. Rated PG-13

Love, Lies and the Doctor's Dilemma June 11 - 16 ONE WEEK ONLY!

One little white lie leads to another in this hilarious farce that comes complete with a former movie star, a mobster hit man, a walking-accident neighbor, and a gardener inexplicably masquerading as a psychiatrist Will everyone survive the mayhem?

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee - June 18 - 30

In this wildly funny, fast-paced musical, an eclectic group of mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime while candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, this bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Rated PG-13

Sweeney Todd - Starring Robert Newman and Penelope Alex- July 2 - 14

The dark, witty and Tony Award-winning musical tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th century London. Rated R

Big the Musical - July 16 - 28

The classic 1987 motion picture fantasy bursts onto the stage in this unforgettable theatrical experience where a frustrated adolescent magically becomes an adult, discovering that life is not simply child's play. Rated PG

Steel Magnolias - with Kim Zimmer, Lori Moore and Jennifer Furney - July 30 - August 11

Alternately hilarious and touching, this brilliant play exemplifies the female bond and illustrates the beauty of friendship when wading through life's hardest times.

Mamma Mia - August 13 - 25

Over sixty million people from around the globe have fallen in love with Mamma Mia! The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless hit songs propels this funny, enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating the ultimate feel-good show! Rated PG-13

Evil Dead: The Musical - August 27 - September 1 ONE WEEK ONLY!

Evil Dead The Musical takes all the elements of the cult classic films and combines them for one of the craziest, funniest theatrical experiences of all time. Blood flies. Limbs are dismembered. Demons tell bad jokes... and all to music. It's a bloody comedy start to finish! Rated R.

The Barn is located on Highway M-96 between Augusta and Galesburg. Performance schedule: Tuesday through Saturday at 8pm and Sundays at 5pm.

Details are available online at barntheatreschool.org





