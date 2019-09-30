TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Comes to the Ringwald

Cheryl Strayed, author of the Oprah-sanctioned book Wild (later turned into an Oscar nominated film starring Reese Witherspoon), spent some time as an online advice columnist known as Sugar. During her tenure, Dear Sugar became a must-read site, known for dispensing advice with grace, humor, and a deep, deep empathy for the advice-seekers. After her time as "Dear Sugar" ended, Strayed turned her experiences into the best-selling book, Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar.

In 2016, Nia Vardalos (of My Big Fat Greek Wedding fame) adapted the book into a play and it enjoyed a sold-out run at New York's famed Public Theater. It was so successful; the production was brought back for a second run the following season. And now, The Ringwald presents the Tiny Beautiful Things Michigan premiere.

The Ringwald production is directed by Joe Bailey. Phoenix Eldridge stage manages a cast that includes Trish Gajos, Robert Hill, Kelly Komlen, and Joel Mitchell. The design team features set designer Dan Koch, costume designer Vince Kelley, and Brandy Joe Plambeck handling light and sound design.

Be a part of the "Ringwald Book Club" for this production! Bring a copy of Tiny Beautiful Things and buy your ticket at the door to receive $5 off your ticket admission on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday performances. Also, join us for a Book Club Talkback after the 5pm performance on Sunday, October 27th.

Performances begin on October 11th and play at 8pm on Fridays/Saturdays ($20) and Mondays ($10) through November 4th. There will be two 5pm Sunday performances ($20) on October 27th and November 3rd. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors eleven years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Head Over Heels, Death of a Salesman, Clue, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.





