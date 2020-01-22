THE WINTER'S TALE is Coming to the Hilberry Stage

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne will bring one of William Shakespeare's lesser known works, "The Winter's Tale", to the Hilberry Stage this February. Directed by Lavinia Hart this poignant winter romance ushers in warmer weather February 7 to 23, 2020 on stage at the Hilberry Theatre. Don't miss the final Shakespeare performance by the current Hilberry Graduate Acting Company.



The story begins in Sicilia where the king accuses his wife of having an affair with his childhood friend. As his unfounded jealousy consumes him, he puts his wife on trial and abandons their newborn girl, Perdita, in the wild. But as with all fairy tales, the child survives and, now living in Bohemia, she blossoms into a free-spirited young woman. It's there that she meets and falls in love with a young man who may just be the son to her father's former friend. In a magical twist that must be seen to be believed, she might just find the homecoming she'd never expected.



This production marks director Lavinia Hart's official retirement after 20 years at Wayne State University. Of her time at the university, she says, "It's been quite a ride, theatre artists and fans! Thank you to the MFA Actors, stage managers, and designers who have taught me as much as I have taught them; and to our brave and gritty undergrads all of whom have made major contributions to Wayne State and to the theatre community in Detroit. I thank my colleagues and administrators who have made the last 20 years a joy." Join us on opening night, February 7th, for a special reception in honor of Hart's final WSU opening.



Most famous for one of Shakespeare's most famous and funny stage directions, "Exit, as pursued by a bear," "The Winter's Tale" is a romance, comedy, and fairy tale that has entertained audiences for 400 years, and is sure to continue in 2020. Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting theatreanddanceatwayne.com, by calling the Theatre and Dance at Wayne Box Office at

(313) 577-2972, or by visiting the box office at 4743 Cass Avenue at the corner of Hancock Street.



Date | Time | Note

Friday, Feb. 7 | 8 p.m. | Opening Night

Saturday, Feb. 8 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. | Call 313-577-2972 to purchase tickets to 10 a.m. weekday matinee

Wednesday, Feb. 12 | 2 p.m. | Meet the Cast Event

Thursday, Feb. 13 | 7 p.m. | Curtain Up Event

Friday, Feb. 14 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 15 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 10 a.m. | Call 313-577-2972 to purchase tickets to 10 a.m. weekday matinee

Thursday, Feb. 20 | 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 21 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22 | 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 23 | 3 p.m. | Closing Performance

Cast:



Leontes/Festival Musician, Jacob Chapman

Hermoine/Time/Dorcas, JASMINE MONET ROOSA

Paulina/Mopsa, Sarah Summerwell

Polixenes, Matt Smith

Perdita, LANI CALL

Florizel/Officer, QUINT MEDIATE

Autolycus/Jailer, JOHNBERGERON

Camillo, NATE SALAZAR

Archidamus/Bermuda Townsperson, MORGAN LISTENBEE

Cleomenes/Gentleman, NICK EASTERLING

Antigonus/Bermuda Townsperson, STEH BEDORE

Old Shepherdess, OLIVA JOHNSON

Shepard's Son (Clown), SEAN STANISZ

Dion/Bermuda Townsperson, JAE CLINTON

1st Lord/Bermuda Townsperson, CHELSEE CRUTCHFIELD

Gentleman/Dancer, CARL VICTORY

Gentleman/Mariner/Dancer, NICK GUEVARA

Lady 1/Dancer, BRITTNEY HOLLIDAY

Lady 2/Dancer, JAZZI BULLOCK

Mamillius/Young Shepherd's Son, Festival Servant, AL DUFFY

Emilia, ANGEL MONTGOMERY-KENNEDY

Attendant to Mamillius/Bermuda Townsperson, KIARA McLELLAN

1st Servant/Bermuda Townsperson, KYLIE ANN STONE



Creative Team:



Director, Lavinia Hart

Stage Manager, KRISTAL GEORGOPOULOS

Assistant Stage Manager, SALLY BREMER

Scenic Designer, ANGELA ZHANG

Property Master, PIPER HANS

Lighting Designer, MEGAN O'BRIAN

Costume Designer, TYLAR HINTON

Master Electrician, KADE KRIEWELL

Sound Design, DANIEL MORENCY

Marketing Lead, JARED LEE

Technical Director, JOHN KEISLING

Chair and Executive Producer, John Wolf





