THE WINTER'S TALE is Coming to the Hilberry Stage
The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne will bring one of William Shakespeare's lesser known works, "The Winter's Tale", to the Hilberry Stage this February. Directed by Lavinia Hart this poignant winter romance ushers in warmer weather February 7 to 23, 2020 on stage at the Hilberry Theatre. Don't miss the final Shakespeare performance by the current Hilberry Graduate Acting Company.
The story begins in Sicilia where the king accuses his wife of having an affair with his childhood friend. As his unfounded jealousy consumes him, he puts his wife on trial and abandons their newborn girl, Perdita, in the wild. But as with all fairy tales, the child survives and, now living in Bohemia, she blossoms into a free-spirited young woman. It's there that she meets and falls in love with a young man who may just be the son to her father's former friend. In a magical twist that must be seen to be believed, she might just find the homecoming she'd never expected.
This production marks director Lavinia Hart's official retirement after 20 years at Wayne State University. Of her time at the university, she says, "It's been quite a ride, theatre artists and fans! Thank you to the MFA Actors, stage managers, and designers who have taught me as much as I have taught them; and to our brave and gritty undergrads all of whom have made major contributions to Wayne State and to the theatre community in Detroit. I thank my colleagues and administrators who have made the last 20 years a joy." Join us on opening night, February 7th, for a special reception in honor of Hart's final WSU opening.
Most famous for one of Shakespeare's most famous and funny stage directions, "Exit, as pursued by a bear," "The Winter's Tale" is a romance, comedy, and fairy tale that has entertained audiences for 400 years, and is sure to continue in 2020. Tickets are available for purchase online by visiting theatreanddanceatwayne.com, by calling the Theatre and Dance at Wayne Box Office at
(313) 577-2972, or by visiting the box office at 4743 Cass Avenue at the corner of Hancock Street.
Wayne State University is one of the nation's preeminent public research universities in an urban setting. Through its multidisciplinary approach to research and education, and its ongoing collaboration with government, industry and other institutions, the university seeks to enhance economic growth and improve the quality of life in the city of Detroit, state of Michigan and throughout the world. For more information about research at Wayne State University, visit http://research.wayne.edu/
Date | Time | Note
Friday, Feb. 7 | 8 p.m. | Opening Night
Saturday, Feb. 8 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 10 a.m. | Call 313-577-2972 to purchase tickets to 10 a.m. weekday matinee
Wednesday, Feb. 12 | 2 p.m. | Meet the Cast Event
Thursday, Feb. 13 | 7 p.m. | Curtain Up Event
Friday, Feb. 14 | 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15 | 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 19 | 10 a.m. | Call 313-577-2972 to purchase tickets to 10 a.m. weekday matinee
Thursday, Feb. 20 | 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21 | 8 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22 | 8 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 23 | 3 p.m. | Closing Performance
Cast:
Leontes/Festival Musician, Jacob Chapman
Hermoine/Time/Dorcas, JASMINE MONET ROOSA
Paulina/Mopsa, Sarah Summerwell
Polixenes, Matt Smith
Perdita, LANI CALL
Florizel/Officer, QUINT MEDIATE
Autolycus/Jailer, JOHNBERGERON
Camillo, NATE SALAZAR
Archidamus/Bermuda Townsperson, MORGAN LISTENBEE
Cleomenes/Gentleman, NICK EASTERLING
Antigonus/Bermuda Townsperson, STEH BEDORE
Old Shepherdess, OLIVA JOHNSON
Shepard's Son (Clown), SEAN STANISZ
Dion/Bermuda Townsperson, JAE CLINTON
1st Lord/Bermuda Townsperson, CHELSEE CRUTCHFIELD
Gentleman/Dancer, CARL VICTORY
Gentleman/Mariner/Dancer, NICK GUEVARA
Lady 1/Dancer, BRITTNEY HOLLIDAY
Lady 2/Dancer, JAZZI BULLOCK
Mamillius/Young Shepherd's Son, Festival Servant, AL DUFFY
Emilia, ANGEL MONTGOMERY-KENNEDY
Attendant to Mamillius/Bermuda Townsperson, KIARA McLELLAN
1st Servant/Bermuda Townsperson, KYLIE ANN STONE
Creative Team:
Director, Lavinia Hart
Stage Manager, KRISTAL GEORGOPOULOS
Assistant Stage Manager, SALLY BREMER
Scenic Designer, ANGELA ZHANG
Property Master, PIPER HANS
Lighting Designer, MEGAN O'BRIAN
Costume Designer, TYLAR HINTON
Master Electrician, KADE KRIEWELL
Sound Design, DANIEL MORENCY
Marketing Lead, JARED LEE
Technical Director, JOHN KEISLING
Chair and Executive Producer, John Wolf