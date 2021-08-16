THE WEDDING SINGER Will Be Performed at The Barn Theatre Beginning This Week

The Barn Theatre blasts the stage with the rockin' 80's hit musical THE WEDDING SINGER August 17 - 29. This is the 600th Show at the Barn Theatre in 75 years!

It's 1985 and rock-star wannabe Robbie Hart (Eric Morris), is New Jersey's favorite wedding singer. Backed by his tried-and-true bandmates, Sammy (Patrick Hunter) and George (First Year Apprentice Nathan Hoty), Robbie is the life of the party-until his own fiancée, the red-hot siren Linda (2nd Year Apprentice Lexi Pinnata), leaves him at the altar. Julia (Melissa Cotton Hunter), a winsome catering waitress, tries to cheer him up, and it dawns on Robbie he is falling for Julia. The trouble is she is about to marry a slimy Wall Street shark, Glen (First Year Apprentice Jason Kimmel). When Julia and Glen unexpectedly decide to elope, Robbie must pull off the performance of the decade, or else the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

THE WEDDING SINGER opened on Broadway in 2006 starring Barn alum Stephen Lynch and was nominated for five Tony Awards, along with Best Actor in a Musical for Mr. Lynch. With a brand-new score that pays loving homage to the pop songs of the 1980s, THE WEDDING SINGER takes us back to a time when hair was big, greed was good, collars were flipped, and a wedding singer just might be the coolest guy in the room.

THE WEDDING SINGER is directed by Brendan Ragotzy, set designed by Steven Lee Burright and Samantha Rudy, and costumes designed by Melanie Wehrmacher, with music direction Chris Gray, and choreography by Melissa Cotton Hunter. Technical Direction and Properties are designed by Sam Rudy. Lights are designed by Michael McShane. Sound has been designed by Spencer Wooley. Garrylee McCormick is hair/wig master.

The Barn Theatre's production of THE WEDDING SINGER is sponsored by Heritage Chevrolet.

THE WEDDING SINGER is rated PG-13 for language.

The Barn Theatre School's popular Outreach Program, the Backstage Xperience is offered for this production! Dates are August 19, 20, 25, 26, 27. Groups are encouraged to email: bsx@barntheatreschool.org to learn about this extraordinary program for kids and chaperones. The Backstage Xperience is sponsored by the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation and Eaton.