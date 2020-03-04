THE UNDERWATER BUBBLE SHOW Comes To Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater

A fun-filled, live-stage performance your whole family will enjoy is coming to Dearborn's Michael A. Guido Theater April 11 at 6 p.m.

"The Underwater Bubble Show" is a modern fairy tale starring Mr. B - our overworked, always-busy hero - who finds himself transported to a special, colorful, happy place called Bubblelandia. During his imaginary journey, Mr. B meets seahorses, dragon fish, starfish, mermaids, clown fish and more memorable characters who inhabit Bubblelandia.

The Underwater Bubble's Show's spectacular special effects, as well as its blend of mime, dance, puppetry, juggling, sand art and magic (with the amazing beauty of soap bubbles) make it a delightful experience for audiences of all ages.

Tickets, ranging in price from $20 to $35, are available by visiting dearborntheater.com, calling (313) 943-2354 or stopping by the theater box office, open Thursday through Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You