THE NEW COLOSSUS Announced At The Music Hall

Article Pixel Jan. 28, 2020  

THE NEW COLOSSUS Announced At The Music Hall

Broadway in Detroit today announced that the Detroit engagement of THE NEW COLOSSUS, scheduled for February 14-16 at The Music Hall, has been cancelled.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmasteter.com will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased at the box office can be refunded by contacting the original point of purchase before February 16. Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.

For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.




Related Articles View More Detroit Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kravis Center Issues Casting Call for THE BACHELOR LIVE ON STAGE
  • South Florida Film Fans Celebrate 30th Anniversary of Palm Beach Jewish Film Festival
  • Josh Groban Announces Florida Shows in March 2020
  • Pompano Beach Cultural Center Presents BORN JUST NOW