THE FINEST HOUR Rescheduled at the Wharton Center

The Finest Hour Davina and the Vagabonds & Hot Club of Cowtown, originally scheduled for Wednesday, May 13 is rescheduled to Thursday, March 4 at 7:30pm. Tickets for the original performances will be honored for the new date. Simply mark your calendar and your tickets with the new date, and arrive on the new date with the original tickets.

Ticket holders interested in a refund, can email wharton@msu.edu to receive information on how to proceed. Refund requests must be received no later than June 15th.

Refunds will be issued using the same method as the original payment. Tickets purchased with cash, check or gift cards/gift certificates will be issued a check from Michigan State University. Please note, tickets purchased through a third-party cannot be refunded by Wharton Center. If you have any questions, please email the Ticket Office at wharton@msu.edu.

Davina and the Vagabonds The Finest Hour is a look back at the music that ended WWII. The music was anchored by swing, Big Band and jazz and helped define an era when nations clashed around the world. Music built morale and provided comfort to soldiers and civilians alike. And for those without access to a radio, the U.S. War Department sent recordings overseas for soldiers. "We're making these V-Discs just for you," the Andrews Sisters say on a disc addressing U.S. troops. "And along with them, we wanna send all our love and kisses" in a recording of "The Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy."

This very special performance joins two spectacular groups: Davina and the Vagabonds, who brought the house down in their debut at Wharton Center in 2018, and the swinging music of the Hot Club of Cowtown. They come together and step into a wondrous musical time machine to cut a rug, celebrate the Greatest Generation, and hear the music that got us through.

For the latest information from Michigan State University regarding COVID-19 visit https://msu.edu/coronavirus.

Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You