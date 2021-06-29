THE FANTASTICKS Will Be Performed at Tibbits Summer Theatre Beginning Tomorrow

A world of moonlight, magic and romance combine in the musical "The Fantasticks," when Tibbits Summer Theatre continues its professional summer theatre season June 30- July 9 at The Ponds of Coldwater.

"The Fantasticks" is a funny and romantic musical about a boy, a girl, and their two fathers who try to keep them apart. It's the longest-running musical in the world and with good reason: Its poetry, passion, playfulness and pathos combine to create a comic and wistful romantic fable about love that grows with each new season. In this moving tale, young lovers who have become disillusioned discover a more mature, meaningful love. The story is punctuated by a bountiful series of catchy, memorable songs, like "Try to Remember," which have become classics.

According to Tibbits Artistic Director Peter Riopelle, "This show blends together all of the vital characteristics that make up a truly great musical: A romantic, Romeo and Juliet type coming-of-age story, and a lush, timeless musical score, combined with huge doses of passion, poetry and great comedy to boot!" On the outdoor location, he says, "The show works best in an intimate setting, and I felt it would be absolutely perfect for our venue at the Ponds: A thrilling, wistful and gorgeous evening of romance and fun out under the stars..."

Tibbits Summer Theatre will feature a core group of professional company members from across the United States. "The Fantasticks" will include Max Gonzalez as El Gallo and Brooke Jackson as Luisa. They will be joined onstage by other veteran Tibbits actors Liz Davis, Michael Motkowski, Matt Scott, Chad Tallon, and newcomers Nile Birch, Steven Schwall, and Stephen Vaught. The production will be directed by Peter Riopelle with music direction by Wayman Ezell. It will feature lighting design by Catie Bencowe, set design by Stephanie Burdick and Peter Riopelle, costume design by Dusti Donbrock, and sound design by Henry Sendek. Lexa Walker leads the technicians as technical director with Rachel Marengere as stage manager, and Josh Rockwell, Scott Pauley, Chloe Ammond, and Leon Kriser rounding out the technical staff.

"The Fantasticks," along with the rest of the 2021 TST Season, is presented through the generous sponsorship support of Coldwater Board of Public Utilities, Vandervoort, Christ & Fisher, P.C.; Parrish Excavating, Inc.; and Frederick Family Dental. Additional sponsors include Coldwater Orthodontics & Aligner Center; Dr. Jon & Seibra Herbener; The Bushouse Family; ASAMA Coldwater Manufacturing; Coldwater Exchange Club; Matthew C. Christopher, DDS; Great Lakes Chiropractic; Honor Credit Union; and Vested Risk Strategies. Additional funding is provided by the Michigan Council for the Arts and Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for "The Fantasticks" are $28 (including fees) for all seats, with discounts available to Tibbits members. Performances will run June 30, July 2, 6, 8 and 9 at 7:30pm and July 1 and 7 at 2pm. Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, at the Tibbits admin office at 93 W. Chicago St. in Coldwater 9 am to 5 pm weekdays or by calling 517-278-6029.

Other shows in the 2021 season, which runs from now until August 6, include the witty and charming musical "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" and the heartwarming play, "On Golden Pond." All summer theatre performances will be held at the beautiful outdoor event pavilion nestled among 30 acres of lush landscaping at The Ponds of Coldwater, just minutes from the historic Tibbits Opera House in downtown Coldwater. Golf carts are provided to transport guests who need assistance from the parking lot to the pavilion. "The Fantasticks" is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.