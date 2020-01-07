THE DETROIT MUSICAL Returns to Planet Ant Theater

The Detroit Musical, Planet Ant's hilarious interpretation of Detroit's history, has received a grant from Michigan Humanities for a limited run of six performances, opening on Friday, March 13 (313 Day). In conjunction with the March 13 opening night performance, Planet Ant will host a 313 Day party to celebrate the resurgent pride in living within the famous area code. The musical comedy will run for two weekends, closing on Sunday, March 22.

Tickets ($17.01) are available online at www.planetant.com or in person at the Planet Ant Box Office, starting 30 minutes prior to showtime.

The Detroit Musical tells the story of the fictional LaMerde family as they live through 319 years in Detroit. Jacques LaMerde arrived with Cadillac in 1701, and his unsung progeny have been fighting the good fight in Detroit ever since. The musical recounts tales of the LaMerde family as they live through some of Detroit's most famous historical moments. The 1805 fire? A LaMerde was there. The birth of the auto industry? A LaMerde was there too. The death of Harry Houdini? You guessed it. A LaMerde was there as well.

The musical was created by Planet Ant stalwarts--Shawn Handlon and Mikey Brown. Handlon is an alumnus of The Second City-Detroit. Brown is an award-winning local musician. The production will be directed by Handlon with musical direction by Brown. Said Handlon, "Because my love for Detroit runs so deep, I truly relish any opportunity that I get to revisit this show." Said Brown, "Yeah... it's pretty cool to have the support of Michigan Humanities."

Michigan Humanities is a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Its mission is to inspire us to come together in creative and freely expressed ways to deepen our understanding of ourselves and enrich our communities. The Detroit Musical was one of only three projects in Wayne County selected for funding in 2020.

The Opening Night 313 Day party will consist of a cocktail hour prior to the show and a talk back after the performance with the creators of the show and a panel of local personalities. There will also be live music from 313-based musicians in the Ghost Light to close out the night.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You