THE CAKE Comes to Williamston Theatre in March

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, presents The Cake by Bekah Brunstetter. Performances for this funny and heartfelt play begin Thursday, March 24 and run through Sunday, April 24. Tickets are now on sale.

All is going well for Della. Her North Carolina bakery is legendary, and she's just been cast on her favorite television baking competition. But then, her late-best-friend's daughter comes home from New York City to ask her to make a cake for her upcoming wedding. When Della learns that Jen's about to marry a woman, she is forced to re-examine her deeply held beliefs, as questions of morals, judgment, and family swirl around them all. An emotional and deliciously funny play. (Contains adult content and language. Please see our website for a note about trigger warnings.)

The cast of The Cake features newcomers to the Williamston Theatre stage, Katie Terpstra and Alexandra Taylor along with Julia Glander (Summer Retreat, Shirley Valentine), Tobin Hissong (The Safe House, 1984) and Alex Leydenfrost (The Nerd, The Gravedigger: A Frankenstein Story). Jasmine Rivera is the Director for The Cake. The production team includes Scenic Design by Kirk A. Domer (A Christmas Carol: The Radio Show, Silent Sky), Lighting Design by Becca Bedell (9 Parts of Desire), Costume Design by Lupe Vazquez, Sound Design by Julia Garlotte (These Mortal Hosts, The Gin Game) and Props Design/Set Dressing by Michelle Raymond (9 Parts of Desire, This Wonderful Life). The Stage Manager is Stefanie Din (9 Parts of Desire, This Wonderful Life).

Performances for The Cake will run from March 24 through April 24 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00PM and Sunday afternoons at 2:00PM. Starting April 2 there will be 3:00PM performances added to the remaining Saturdays of the run. The first four performances of The Cake, March 24 - March 27, are Preview performances where audience members will have the opportunity to take part in the process of creating a show by participating in a talkback session with the director following each performance. The Official Opening Night is Friday, April 1 at 8:00PM and the Conversation Sunday for The Cake is Sunday, April 10. Please note there will be no performance on Sunday, April 17.

Tickets are Pay-What-You-Wish for the Preview on Thursday, March 24. Remaining Preview tickets are $19.00. Starting Thursday, March 31 are $28.00 for Thursday evenings, $37.00 for Friday and Saturday evenings and $34.00 for Saturday and Sunday matinees. Senior citizens (65 and older) and members of the Military (active and retired) receive a $2 discount on all tickets. Student tickets (with a valid student ID) are $10 for all performances. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more (booked at least 1 week in advance through the Box Office).

Tickets can be purchased Tuesday - Friday from 12-6pm by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469) or ordered on-line up until 1 hour prior to the performance by visiting our website www.williamstontheatre.org. There is now a $1per ticket processing fee on all tickets. Payment is required at the time the reservation is made.