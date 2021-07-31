Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BREAKING: BROADWAY THEATERS TO REQUIRE AUDIENCE VACCINATIONS & MASKS

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Be Performed at Dearborn Youth Theater Next Weekend

pixeltracker

Performances run Friday, August 6 through Sunday, August 8.

Jul. 31, 2021  

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Be Performed at Dearborn Youth Theater Next Weekend

Dearborn Youth Theater's production of The Addams Family features an original story and every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family -- a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he has never done before -- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets are available through dearborntheater.com and at the theater box office. Call (313) 943-2354 for further information, or visit http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004442-the-addams-family

Performances:
Friday, August 6 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m.

Director - Rashid Baydoun
Musical Director - Vanessa El-Zein


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dana Steingold Photo
Dana Steingold
Aaron Lazar Photo
Aaron Lazar
Derrick Davis Photo
Derrick Davis

More Hot Stories For You

  • Mad Cow Theatre Announces Women's Voices Festival Playwright Finalists
  • GOPAR Announces First Annual Celebration Gala
  • Give Kids The World Village Launches Second Annual NIGHT OF A MILLION LIGHTS Holiday Lights Spectacular
  • The Second City Returns to Dr. Phillips Center with Next Generation of COMEDIC GENIUS