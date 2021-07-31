THE ADDAMS FAMILY Will Be Performed at Dearborn Youth Theater Next Weekend

Dearborn Youth Theater's production of The Addams Family features an original story and every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family -- a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he has never done before -- keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

Tickets are available through dearborntheater.com and at the theater box office. Call (313) 943-2354 for further information, or visit http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004442-the-addams-family

Performances:

Friday, August 6 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 7 at 2 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, August 8 at 2 p.m.

Director - Rashid Baydoun

Musical Director - Vanessa El-Zein