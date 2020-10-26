Superior Arts Youth Theater Announces Animation Series

Rehearsals begin on October 29, 2020!

SAYT's Animation series will include three short cartoons, voiced by young actors ages 5-15! Actors who fall into multiple show age ranges can submit auditions for multiple productions. Because this production is digital, SAYT is casting young actors nationwide!

Two ways to audition: Actors are asked to submit an audio recording of the linked sides (short scene selections from each production) for auditions to saytanimation@gmail.com by October 25 at 7:00pm OR sign up for a 10 minute audition time, live via Zoom on October 24 between 10am-12pm or October 25 between 5-7pm . The audition sides are linked below!

Productions and Audition Sides

MORE THAN A MATCH by Aaron Shepard

Open to youth ages 5-9

Length: 10 minutes

More than a Match audition side link!

PIGLET by Brian Armstrong

Open to youth ages 8-12

Length: 10-15 minutes

Piglet audition side link!

LADY WASHINGTON by Tyler Dwiggins

Open to youth ages 11-15

Length: 10-15 minutes

Lady Washington audition side link!

Production Company: Superior Arts Youth Theater

Website: saytheater.org

Director: Jalina McClain

Producer: Jalina McClain

Rehearsal and Recording Location: Online (Zoom) and at The Marquette Hope Connection Center (927 W. Fair Ave., Marquette, MI 49855)

Email: saytanimation@gmail.com

Key Dates

Auditions: Submit a recording of your side(s) by 7:00pm on October 25, 2020 OR audition live via Zoom October 24-25, 2020

Callbacks: TBD

Rehearsals Begin: October 29, 2020

Premiere Dates:

More Than a Match - December 5, 2020

Piglet - December 12, 2020

Lady Washington - December 19, 2020

Rehearsals and recordings will take place after 4:00pm on weekdays and between 10:00am-8:00pm on weekends. The majority of rehearsals will take place online with some optional in person days. Casts will rehearse two to three times a week for 1-2 hours each night.

Learn more and access the audition form at https://saytheater.org/upcomingevents/.

