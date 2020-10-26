Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Superior Arts Youth Theater Announces Animation Series

Rehearsals begin on October 29, 2020!

Oct. 26, 2020  

SAYT's Animation series will include three short cartoons, voiced by young actors ages 5-15! Actors who fall into multiple show age ranges can submit auditions for multiple productions. Because this production is digital, SAYT is casting young actors nationwide!

Two ways to audition: Actors are asked to submit an audio recording of the linked sides (short scene selections from each production) for auditions to saytanimation@gmail.com by October 25 at 7:00pm OR sign up for a 10 minute audition time, live via Zoom on October 24 between 10am-12pm or October 25 between 5-7pm . The audition sides are linked below!

Productions and Audition Sides

MORE THAN A MATCH by Aaron Shepard
Open to youth ages 5-9
Length: 10 minutes
More than a Match audition side link!

PIGLET by Brian Armstrong
Open to youth ages 8-12
Length: 10-15 minutes
Piglet audition side link!

LADY WASHINGTON by Tyler Dwiggins
Open to youth ages 11-15
Length: 10-15 minutes
Lady Washington audition side link!

Production Company: Superior Arts Youth Theater
Website: saytheater.org
Director: Jalina McClain
Producer: Jalina McClain
Rehearsal and Recording Location: Online (Zoom) and at The Marquette Hope Connection Center (927 W. Fair Ave., Marquette, MI 49855)
Email: saytanimation@gmail.com

Key Dates

Auditions: Submit a recording of your side(s) by 7:00pm on October 25, 2020 OR audition live via Zoom October 24-25, 2020

Callbacks: TBD
Rehearsals Begin: October 29, 2020

Premiere Dates:
More Than a Match - December 5, 2020
Piglet - December 12, 2020
Lady Washington - December 19, 2020

Rehearsals and recordings will take place after 4:00pm on weekdays and between 10:00am-8:00pm on weekends. The majority of rehearsals will take place online with some optional in person days. Casts will rehearse two to three times a week for 1-2 hours each night.

Learn more and access the audition form at https://saytheater.org/upcomingevents/.



