Superior Arts Youth Theater Announces Animation Series
Rehearsals begin on October 29, 2020!
SAYT's Animation series will include three short cartoons, voiced by young actors ages 5-15! Actors who fall into multiple show age ranges can submit auditions for multiple productions. Because this production is digital, SAYT is casting young actors nationwide!
Two ways to audition: Actors are asked to submit an audio recording of the linked sides (short scene selections from each production) for auditions to saytanimation@gmail.com by October 25 at 7:00pm OR sign up for a 10 minute audition time, live via Zoom on October 24 between 10am-12pm or October 25 between 5-7pm . The audition sides are linked below!
Productions and Audition Sides
MORE THAN A MATCH by Aaron Shepard
Open to youth ages 5-9
Length: 10 minutes
More than a Match audition side link!
PIGLET by Brian Armstrong
Open to youth ages 8-12
Length: 10-15 minutes
Piglet audition side link!
LADY WASHINGTON by Tyler Dwiggins
Open to youth ages 11-15
Length: 10-15 minutes
Lady Washington audition side link!
Production Company: Superior Arts Youth Theater
Website: saytheater.org
Director: Jalina McClain
Producer: Jalina McClain
Rehearsal and Recording Location: Online (Zoom) and at The Marquette Hope Connection Center (927 W. Fair Ave., Marquette, MI 49855)
Email: saytanimation@gmail.com
Key Dates
Auditions: Submit a recording of your side(s) by 7:00pm on October 25, 2020 OR audition live via Zoom October 24-25, 2020
Callbacks: TBD
Rehearsals Begin: October 29, 2020
Premiere Dates:
More Than a Match - December 5, 2020
Piglet - December 12, 2020
Lady Washington - December 19, 2020
Rehearsals and recordings will take place after 4:00pm on weekdays and between 10:00am-8:00pm on weekends. The majority of rehearsals will take place online with some optional in person days. Casts will rehearse two to three times a week for 1-2 hours each night.
Learn more and access the audition form at https://saytheater.org/upcomingevents/.