Submissions Open For Flint Rep's 2022 New Works Festival

Flint Rep announces open submissions for the New Works Festival.

Flint Repertory Theatre is seeking new plays and musicals for the 2022 New Works Festival from April 29 - May 1, 2022.

The New Works Festival is an annual weeklong event featuring staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals. Playwrights and composers from around the country are in residence in Flint during the process, which includes post-show audience discussions.

Playwrights should submit an original, unproduced, full-length script attached as a PDF or Word document. Please include contact information, a short bio, play synopsis, and development history. Submissions will be accepted until January 10, 2022. Please email submissions to literary@flintrep.org.

Contact Sasha Dudock (Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director) at sdudock@flintrep.org with any questions. For more information: https://flintrep.org/script-submissions/

Previous New Works Festival playwrights include Mando Alvarado, Gregory Bonsignore, Greg Kotis, Jenni Lamb, Gordon Leary & Julia Meinwald, Douglas Lyons & Creighton Irons, Daniel MacGregor, Alex Moggridge, Amber Palmer, Charlie Sohne & Tim Rosser, Abbie Spallen, Caridad Svich, and Josh Wilder. https://flintrep.org/new-works-festival/