Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Submissions Open For Flint Rep's 2022 New Works Festival

pixeltracker

Flint Repertory Theatre is seeking new plays and musicals for the 2022 New Works Festival from April 29 – May 1, 2022.

Dec. 9, 2021  
Submissions Open For Flint Rep's 2022 New Works Festival

Flint Rep announces open submissions for the New Works Festival.

Flint Repertory Theatre is seeking new plays and musicals for the 2022 New Works Festival from April 29 - May 1, 2022.

The New Works Festival is an annual weeklong event featuring staged readings and workshops of new plays and musicals. Playwrights and composers from around the country are in residence in Flint during the process, which includes post-show audience discussions.

Playwrights should submit an original, unproduced, full-length script attached as a PDF or Word document. Please include contact information, a short bio, play synopsis, and development history. Submissions will be accepted until January 10, 2022. Please email submissions to literary@flintrep.org.

Contact Sasha Dudock (Assistant to the Producing Artistic Director) at sdudock@flintrep.org with any questions. For more information: https://flintrep.org/script-submissions/

Previous New Works Festival playwrights include Mando Alvarado, Gregory Bonsignore, Greg Kotis, Jenni Lamb, Gordon Leary & Julia Meinwald, Douglas Lyons & Creighton Irons, Daniel MacGregor, Alex Moggridge, Amber Palmer, Charlie Sohne & Tim Rosser, Abbie Spallen, Caridad Svich, and Josh Wilder. https://flintrep.org/new-works-festival/


Related Articles View More Detroit Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Ensemble Theatre Company Presents THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
  • UCSB Theater/Dance Presents KINETIC LAB 2021
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!
  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions