Students Plan Cabaret At Croswell Opera House To Mark Black History Month

A celebration of Black History Month in song and spoken word will be the theme of an upcoming cabaret performance at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Michigan.

The event, titled "Arts Influencing Change," will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 18, in the Croswell's studio theater.

Organizers Adam Baker and Anjewel Lenoir, both junior musical theater majors at Siena Heights University in Adrian, said they hope the cabaret will be an uplifting evening.

"We wanted to have a community event where we can celebrate Black History Month with the community and have a night of learning and inspiration," Baker said.

A total of 10 performers will take part in the cabaret, which features mainly musical theater tunes - including songs from RAGTIME, DREAMGIRLS and THE LION KING - but also will include poems and monologues.

New work will also be part of the evening, with Lenoir and a fellow Siena Heights student, Griffin Yeater, performing a song they wrote together.

Lenoir said one of the goals is to "recognize the Black art and talent that is here in Adrian."

The event will be cabaret-style, with table seating. Tickets are not required, but a $10 donation is suggested at the door. All donations will be split between Theatre Siena and the Lenawee County NAACP.

The doors will open at 6 p.m., and seating is limited. The Croswell is at 129 E. Maumee St., Adrian. For more information, call 517-264-7469.