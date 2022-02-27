Stagecrafters Youth Theatre to Stage A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre will present their production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream from March 17-20, 2022 at the Baldwin Theatre in downtown Royal Oak. A Midsummer Night's Dream at its heart the play is a love story, featuring mischievous fairies, two love-crossed couples, and a bungling acting troupe. When Oberon, king of the fairies, sends his impish helper Puck on a magical mission, mayhem reigns in the forest for one unforgettable night. One of the best-known plays by the bard, this story is fun for all! Tickets to all performances are $10 each for youth and $15 each for adults. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 248-541-6430.

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Alumni, Maria Ochoa will be making her directorial debut for A Midsummer Night's Dream. Says Ochoa,"What an exciting full circle moment this experience has been! I became a member of SYT in 2003 and being able to come back to direct all these years later feels truly wonderful."

Ochoa speaks about how this youth production is different from past productions. "The actors have not just been experiencing regular rehearsals such as blocking, characterization work or movement training but these actors have also had to endure Shakespeare rehearsals that strictly dealt with text, analysis, and transcribing the meaning of the words in front of them. These actors are unbelievably talented and I am one proud director. They are so excited to bring magic to the stage and to the audience," says Ochoa.

Stagecrafters is committed to protecting the health and safety of all who work and play at the Baldwin Theatre. We kindly ask everyone, vaccinated or not, to adhere to our requirement that patrons, members, and volunteers wear a mask when visiting our theatre home. Thank you for helping us keep everyone safe! All cast, crew, musicians, and volunteers are either vaccinated or have shown a recent "not-present" COVID test before entering the building. New entrances will be open to alleviate crowding at the door. All patrons will be seated upon entry.

Pictured: Heather Schechter as Bottom