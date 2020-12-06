Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents A VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL
The performance takes place on December 11.
Stagecrafters Youth Theatre has announced that it will present A (Virtual) Christmas Carol on December 11.
Live entertainment has taken a much different look from the beginning of 2020 to now, but in order to keep the spirit of theatre alive, the show (now virtual) must go on.
Most people know the story of A Christmas Carol with iconic characters including the grouchy Ebeneezer Scrooge, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Members of Stagecrafters Youth Theatre are performing this show virtually where audience members can get in the holiday spirit in the comfort and safety of their own home.
Director Theresa Williams knew that a virtual show could present some challenges, but the team knew there was plenty of room to make this a fun experience for everyone.
"A (Virtual) Christmas Carol is told through a series of video and phone calls, which not only makes for a unique form of storytelling, but shows us all how we can stay connected during these difficult times apart," says Williams.
Tickets will be all donation based and the show will take place on YouTube and Facebook beginning Friday, December 11, at 12:01 am. Visit our website at stagecrafters.org for more information and to get the link to the show.
Cast List
Charlie Dickens - Naomi Alba
Scrooge - Rocco Morrow
Bob Cratchit - Dave Palazzolo
Fred - Vinnie Holder
Winnie - Grace Comstock
Delivery Gal - Aurelia Hessell
Marley's Ghost - Noah McLean
Ghost of Christmas Past - Althea Weigel-Hubler
Young Scrooge - Nate Sachs
Fan - Belén Campbell
Fezziwig - Evan Gabrys
Rick - Oliver Surhigh
Belle - Kayla Brezenski
Ghost of Christmas Present - Mandy Marsili
Peter Cratchit- Daemon Dronzek
Emily Cratchit - Sophie Lavallee
Belinda Cratchit- Aurora Leggett
Martha Cratchit - Stella Krzysiak
Tiny Tim - Jack Roberts
Brittany - Sela Kubiak
Anna - Hope Carmona
Ghost of Christmas Future - Scott Roberts
Newscaster - Grace Comstock
911 Operator - Scott Roberts
Mrs. Goldstein - Claire Prunkard