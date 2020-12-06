Stagecrafters Youth Theatre Presents A VIRTUAL CHRISTMAS CAROL

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre has announced that it will present A (Virtual) Christmas Carol on December 11.

Live entertainment has taken a much different look from the beginning of 2020 to now, but in order to keep the spirit of theatre alive, the show (now virtual) must go on.

Most people know the story of A Christmas Carol with iconic characters including the grouchy Ebeneezer Scrooge, and the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Members of Stagecrafters Youth Theatre are performing this show virtually where audience members can get in the holiday spirit in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Director Theresa Williams knew that a virtual show could present some challenges, but the team knew there was plenty of room to make this a fun experience for everyone.

"A (Virtual) Christmas Carol is told through a series of video and phone calls, which not only makes for a unique form of storytelling, but shows us all how we can stay connected during these difficult times apart," says Williams.

Tickets will be all donation based and the show will take place on YouTube and Facebook beginning Friday, December 11, at 12:01 am. Visit our website at stagecrafters.org for more information and to get the link to the show.

Cast List

Charlie Dickens - Naomi Alba

Scrooge - Rocco Morrow

Bob Cratchit - Dave Palazzolo

Fred - Vinnie Holder

Winnie - Grace Comstock

Delivery Gal - Aurelia Hessell

Marley's Ghost - Noah McLean

Ghost of Christmas Past - Althea Weigel-Hubler

Young Scrooge - Nate Sachs

Fan - Belén Campbell

Fezziwig - Evan Gabrys

Rick - Oliver Surhigh

Belle - Kayla Brezenski

Ghost of Christmas Present - Mandy Marsili

Peter Cratchit- Daemon Dronzek

Emily Cratchit - Sophie Lavallee

Belinda Cratchit- Aurora Leggett

Martha Cratchit - Stella Krzysiak

Tiny Tim - Jack Roberts

Brittany - Sela Kubiak

Anna - Hope Carmona

Ghost of Christmas Future - Scott Roberts

Newscaster - Grace Comstock

911 Operator - Scott Roberts

Mrs. Goldstein - Claire Prunkard

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You