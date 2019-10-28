Stagecrafters' Raises Over $13,000 For Community Partner

Stagecrafters is proud to announce a successful fundraising campaign for Freedom House Detroit.

Stagecrafters partnered with Freedom House Detroit for the opening Main Stage musical Ragtime that was in production from September 13 through October 6. Stagecrafters' board member Alan Semonian started this community cares campaign to get involved with other nonprofit organizations within the Metro Detroit community.

Freedom House is a temporary home for individuals and families fleeing persecution and seeking safety in the United States. Freedom House offers housing and basic needs, onsite legal aid, and a full suite of social services to help their clients heal from trauma, prepare for life in the United States and win asylum.

"Freedom House Detroit is exactly the kind of organization we wanted to partner with for Ragtime. The storyline of the show is immigrants coming to America in pursuit of the American dream, and it could not have been a better fit," says Semonian.

The entire 60-person cast of Ragtime collected various toiletry items to donate to Freedom House. In addition, after each of the 14 productions of Ragtime, the cast did a curtain speech giving patrons an opportunity to take action and give back to this wonderful organization.

With the help of the cast, crew and community, Stagecrafters presented a check of $13,425.56 to Freedom House CEO Deborah Drennan along with several Freedom House clients who recently gained asylum in the United States.

"Freedom House Detroit has been overwhelmed by the engagement and generosity of the Stagecrafters' community. They worked diligently to promote FHD on social media and at every show. Their efforts will have an immediate impact on FHD's clients. And, just as significantly, they did all of this while putting on an amazing, exhilarating show, says representative Teresa Duhl of Freedom House Detroit.

Stagecrafters will continue the Community Cares campaign with more shows this season. The next community partner will be Gilda's Club Metro Detroit for the fall comedy of Noises Off opening November 8.





