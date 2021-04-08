Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stagecrafters Announces Virtual Spring Season

The season includes a contemporary show, a youth theatre show, and two musical cabarets all by the end of May.

Apr. 8, 2021  

Stagecrafters presents its virtual Spring Season, with four shows from mid-April through the end of May.

After a year without a season lineup, Stagecrafters will roll out a virtual season, featuring a contemporary show, a youth theatre show, and two musical cabarets all by the end of May.

The first show, Talking With, is a drama presented by Stagecrafters' 2nd Stage and features the stories of 11 women, all who come from diverse spectrums of life, and differ in age and life experiences. This production streams from April 16-April 18. This show is $10 to stream.

Next up is Stagecrafters' Golden Age Cabaret and begins streaming April 26, 2021. This cabaret features classic Broadway performances from some of your favorite musicals.

Stagecrafters Youth Theatre puts a film noir spin on their virtual production, Goose-Napped!, a fun-filled fairytale mystery. Clever sleuth Jo August must solve the missing case of Mother Goose and interrogate a list of surprising suspects from favorite nursery rhymes. Goose-Napped! will stream starting May 14th.

The final production of Stagecrafters Virtual Spring Season is Twistcast Cabaret. This cabaret is similar to Broadway's Miscast where performers sing songs from characters they would not normally play. This production begins streaming May 24th.

"This Virtual Spring Season is an exciting way to bring four different shows together to present some truly great content to our patrons," says executive director, Alan Semonian.

All shows will be streamed online. Visit stagecrafters.org for more information on where you can find links to each show. A donation package is available for anyone who is interested in supporting the theatre while streaming all shows. Visit stagecrafters.org for donation information.


