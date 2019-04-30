Stagecrafters Announces Return of Youth Improv Program 1000 HATS

Stagecrafters proudly announces the return of 1000 Hats, Stagecrafters popular Youth Improv program from July 15-26, 2019, at 415 S. Lafayette in downtown Royal Oak.

1000 Hats is so named because it is a metaphor for the many characters, roles and personalities a student of improv plays.

One moment you're a superhero tossing a fireball around a circle of other superheroes, and the next you're an explorer, trying to figure out how to fit your souvenir yeti into a suitcase.

Through games, role playing and performances, 1000 Hats students have fun exploring different roles and challenging their imaginations as they try on the many hats an improv performer wears.

What is improv?

Improv is a form of acting in which no script is used. Instead, actors create the dialogue and action themselves. Simply put, improv is making it up as you go along.

Why improv?

It's fun. And while improv students are having fun, they're learning creativity and cooperation as they build stories and scenes together using only their imaginations. It's not necessarily about being funny-though it can be!-it's about learning to think on your feet when the unexpected happens.

How are classes structured?

We have classes for two different age groups. Classes for 8 to 12 year olds will focus on the basics of improv through daily games and activities that build skills and develop their confidence and ease in a positive and supportive environment.

For ages 13 to 17, we have a combo improv and scene writing class. Students will learn improv skills as well as scene writing, developing short and long forms of comedy sketches. Last year's class had so much fun, we extended the class length.

On the last day of classes, all students participate in an Improv Showcase to show family and friends what they've been up to.



Our staff is experienced in the art of improv and teaching. Instructor Michael Lomas has more than 20 years of improv experience, having performed across the US, as well as locally at Joey's Comedy Castle, Comedy Sportz, and formerly at Second City Detroit. He has been teaching the 1000 Hats summer improv camp at Stagecrafters for more than fifteen years.

Assistant instructor Jono Mammel returns for a third year. A recent graduate of Western Michigan University's musical theatre program, Jono is a former 1000 Hats student and a Stagecrafters Youth Theatre alum as well. He has been in improv groups and has acted in many productions at WMU and elsewhere.

For questions please call 248-541-8027, email info@stagecrafters.org with the subject line "1000 Hats" or visit our website at http://stagecrafters.org/get-involved/1000-hats-improv.html

Class sizes are limited, so please enroll early to avoid disappointment.





