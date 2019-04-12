Stagecrafters Announces Casting for OKLAHOMA!

Stagecrafters proudly presents the cast of Oklahoma! onstage Friday, May 17 through Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Oklahoma!, now celebrating its 75th anniversary, is classic Broadway at its best. The first collaboration of brilliant songwriters Rodgers & Hammerstein, this beloved play set the conventions of musical theatre that are still in use today. The story opens in the Oklahoma territory just after the turn of the century, when cowboys and farmers eked out a living on the Western frontier. When farm girl Laurey meets Curly, a handsome cowboy, sparks fly and a rocky road to romance begins. With lively dancing and buoyant melodies, Oklahoma! is a satisfying slice of Americana that's sure to please.

Stagecrafters' production of Oklahoma! is directed by Randall Wrisinger. Tickets are available at stagecrafters.org and by phone at 248-541-6430, Monday-Friday, from 10am-2pm.

Main Characters: Nicole Armstrong (Gertie Cummings), Ed Berger (Ike Skidmore), Vincent DeRita (Andrew Carnes), Justin Digue (Jud Fry), Jude Purcell (Ali Hakim), Haley Rossi (Laurey), Liz Schultz (Ado Annie Carnes), Zak Shugart (Will Parker), Kathryn Stewart-Hoffman (Aunt Eller), Geoff Wrobel (Curley).

Ensemble: Adam Bernard, Joseph Dyer, Linda Hagopian, Jerry Haines, Bryan Hanes, Mark Hinton, Jessey Laba, Lillian Maley, Ethan May, Jennifer Murray, Catherine Stager, Joseph Stevenson, Beth Tetrault, Ashley Thornton, Samantha Volpe, Therese Wisnewski.





