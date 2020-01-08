Special Guests Join Grand Rapids Symphony to Ring in the New Year With Music of Mozart and Shostakovich

Mozart knew a thing or two about how to please an audience.

The great German composer wrote his Piano Concerto No. 22 to be performed in 1786 during Lent when the theaters and opera houses were closed in Vienna in observance of the Christian season just prior to Easter. But the previous December, he gave a workshop performance during the intermission of an oratorio titled Esther by composer Karl Ditters von Dittersdorf.

The audience was so taken with the charming second movement, they demanded an encore on the spot. Dittersdorf , a respected composer in his day, lived nearly twice as long as Mozart, but his music is little heard today. Today, the music of Mozart can be found everywhere.

Pianist Jeffrey Kahane along with guest conductor Peter Oundjian will join the Grand Rapids Symphony for encore performances of their own in a concert titled Shostakovich and Mozart on Friday and Saturday, January 10-11, 2020, in DeVos Performance Hall.

For Kahane's debut with the Grand Rapids Symphony in January 1989, he played Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, K. 466, under former Music Director Catherine Comet.

For Oundjian's conducting debut with the Grand Rapids Symphony in January 2004, he led the orchestra in Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 21 in C Major, K. 467.

Now in January 2020, both will be back on stage with the Grand Rapids Symphony, this time together, for Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22 in E-flat Major, K. 482.

Peter Oundjian will lead the fifth concert of the 2019-20 Richard and Helen DeVos Classical series at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, January 10-11, in DeVos Performance Hall. Guest artist sponsor is the Edith I. Blodgett Guest Artist Fund.

Twenty-one years after his first appearance in DeVos Performance Hall, pianist Jeffrey Kahane will return with Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 22.

Since then, the pianist has made several appearances in West Michigan. In May 2012, Kahane performed in St. Cecilia Music Center with members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center as part of the 2012 Irving S. Gilmore International Keyboard Festival. Four years later in Kalamazoo, Kahane played and conducted from the piano with the Gilmore Festival Chamber Orchestra, featuring musicians from both the Grand Rapids Symphony and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestras.

Guest conductor Peter Oundjian, who will lead the orchestra in music by Dmitri Shostakovich and Richard Strauss, also will return for his second performance with the Grand Rapids Symphony.

Oundjian, who recently stepped down from his post as Music Director of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra for 14 years, will lead the Grand Rapids Symphony in Shostakovich's Symphony No. 11 in G minor, Op. 103, "The Year 1905."

Shostakovich's Symphony No. 11 recalled the events of series of worker strikes in St. Petersburg, Russia, that crippled the city. A priest led a huge procession of workers to the Winter Palace with a petition for Tsar Nicholas II. But the palace guard opened fire on the demonstrators and nearly 1,000 people were killed on Jan. 9, 1905 in what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

Shostakovich's symphony, which is cinematic in scope, was composed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution. The Soviet authorities were pleased with the piece, which quoted several Russian folk songs, which were well known to the audience at its premiere in 1957. But as with much of Shostakovich's music, there is a dark undertone to the music. On the surface, it was composed to celebrate the 1917 Russian Revolution. But beneath the surface, Shostakovich was composing in the aftermath of the 1956 Hungarian Uprising against Soviet domination, which was brutally suppressed by the state.

Rounding out the concert will be Richard Strauss' Serenade for Winds, Op. 7, a charming piece that the great German composer of such epic tone poems as Don Juan, Death and Transfiguration, and Ein Heldenleben, referred to as "nothing more than the respectable work of a music student." He was, after all, only 16 years old.

Inside the Music, a free, pre-concert, multi-media presentation sponsored by BDO USA, will be held before each performance at 7 p.m. in the DeVos Place Recital Hall.

The complete Shostakovich and Mozart will be rebroadcast on April 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. on Blue Lake Public Radio 88.9 FM or 90.3 FM.

