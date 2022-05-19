Sondheim's COMPANY Comes To The Croswell This Weekend

When the musical COMPANY debuted in 1970, it was one of the first Broadway musicals to dig into the topics of dating, marriage and divorce. Essentially a series of short stories about the lives of five couples, seen through the eyes of their perpetually single friend as turns 35, the show was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and has enjoyed three Broadway revivals.

COMPANY will kick off the Croswell Opera House's 2022 Broadway Season, with one weekend of performances running May 20-22.

As the musical begins, the main character, Bobby, is preparing for his 35th birthday. A series of vignettes follows, featuring Bobby either on a date or visiting one of the couples in the show.

Sam Ramirez of Wyandotte plays Bobby. April, Kathy and Marta, three women who Bobby dates during the show, are played by Lauren Goyer of Northville and Aiyanna Fivecoat and Sydney Bramlett, both of Adrian.

Bobby's coupled friends are played by Leah Fox of Ypsilanti and Henry Seifried of Toledo as Amy and Paul; Julia Hoffert of Ann Arbor and Joe Dennehy of Toledo as Sarah and Harry; Allyson Szymanski of Adrian and Joel Twitchell of Toledo as Jenny and David; Angela Hench of Ypsilanti and Matthew Johnston of Maumee, Ohio, as Susan and Peter; and Maya Gangadharan of Adrian and Stephen Kiersey of Brownstown Township as Joanne and Larry.

The show is directed and choreographed by Meghan C. Hakes, assisted by Sabriyah Davis. The music director is Adam Miller.

COMPANY has evening performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21, and matinees at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22. Tickets range from $20 to $40 for adults and $15 to $25 for students, and may be ordered by calling 517-264-7469 or going to croswell.org.

The Croswell, a 640-seat historic theater, is at 129 E. Maumee St. in downtown Adrian.