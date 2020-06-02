Slipstream Theatre Initiative Releases Statement Regarding Current Events

Slipstream Theatre Initiative has released the following statement regarding the current state of events:

It's June, which means Slipstream would normally be gearing up for our Pride show. The tradition started to showcase LGBTQ+ stories and shifted in the past two years to focus on different kinds of pride.

But now our country is in turmoil and it is hard to find pride in much. People are fighting (and dying) for their right to peacefully exist.

Again.

Unfortunately, American theatre has very much been a part of the problem; focusing on equality over equity at its best, and actively turning a blind eye and deaf ear at its worst.

"While Slipstream has worked to be part of the change, we are not proud to acknowledge: we simply have not done enough. And for this, we apologize. We MUST do better. Being an ally is an ongoing effort, and we won't always get it right. But we invite, welcome, and cherish opportunities to learn more and DO and BE better.

So when we come back, whenever it is safe to do so, we will strive to do better. We commit to ensuring each and every show features people of color in at least 50% of the cast. We commit to at least 50% of our shows being written or directed by people of color.

To our audiences, we ask that if you planned on donating to us, or coming to see one of the shows we have had to cancel, please donate that amount to one of the many bail funds or other groups working hard to bring equality to our country.

Thank you. Be safe. Happy Pride.

MOST importantly: Black Lives Matter.

