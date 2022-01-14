Skeeter Murray Returns to the Stage With UNFINISHED BUSINESS Next Month

After months of excruciating physical rehabilitation, Detroit Comedy Legend returns to the stage after miraculously surviving a car crash that nearly claimed his life, legendary comedy-icon, Skeeter Murray, makes his highly anticipated return to the stage on February 26, 2022, in his live stand-up show, "UNFINISHED BUSINESS"

Headliner: Skeeter Murray has shared the stage with comedy legends like Cedric the Entertainer, DL Hughley, Bernie Mac, Dave Chappelle, and Richard Pryor. He's a comedian, director, producer, media personality and a survivor. The opening acts for "UNFINISHED BUSINESS" are Martini Harris and Tony Frederick.

During his months of revolutionary recovery and rehab, Skeeter Murray knew that he had unfinished business to tend to. This show is the culmination of healing, faith, and 100% hilarity. Murray explains, "Everybody needs to laugh, because sometimes humor is our way to keep hope alive - So that you know that no matter what is going on, things will get better."

Performances are February 26, 2022 at 7pm and 9pm.

Purchase Tickets Here:

7pm Show: $25 (Includes Premium Drink) https://square.link/u/RUNuWaMW

9pm VIP Show $50 (Dinner & Premium Drink) https://square.link/u/nkREaemC