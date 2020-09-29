Shuai Wang Piano Concert to Livestream This Thursday

The concert will stream Thursday, October 1, livestreamed and free via CameraMusic.

Chamber Music Society of Detroit at Oakland University Series presents Shuai Wang, piano, Thursday, October 1 at 8 p.m.. Livestreamed and free via CameraMusic on:

Chamber Music Society of Detroit website.

"Musica da camera" takes on a new meaning during the COVID-19 crisis, as musicians everywhere find themselves isolated, unable to perform in person for live audiences. The Chamber Music Society of Detroit's CameraMusic series is an answer to this, inviting artists to perform live over the Internet from wherever they are. CameraMusic - and gifts to the CameraMusic Fund - help artists to continue performing professionally for live audiences, no matter where they are. To support the CameraMusic fund, visit: www.CameraMusic.org

Born in Tianjin, China, Dr. Shuai Wang was welcomed with a full scholarship to the United States at age 14 to study piano at the Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan. Her studies continued with training at the Cleveland Institute of Music where she subsequently earned duel master's degrees in piano performance and collaborative piano, as well as an artistic diploma in collaborative piano and a DMA in piano performance

Dr. Wang is recognized as an accomplished soloist, recitalist and chamber musician and has performed extensively in major venues such as Lincoln Center, Merkin Hall, and Symphony Space in New York, the Kennedy Center and Phillips Collection in Washington D.C., the Dame Myra Hess Concert Series in Chicago, and the Gardner Museum in Boston. She has toured regularly throughout China and Europe, and has been regularly featured in radio broadcasts throughout the country

Dr. Wang is also a well-known advocate for contemporary music. In that capacity, she has collaborated with many well-known composers, including David Lang, Yehudi Wyner, Andrew Rindfleisch, Robert Paterson, Claude Baker, Margaret Brouwer, Victoria Bond, Keith Fitch, and Greg D'Alessio. She is also the founder and artistic director of the Ars Futura Ensemble, a mixed chamber ensemble of six players

Dr. Wang has been the recipient of both the Rubinstein Memorial Award and the Milton Salkin Piano Award and is currently a faculty member at Cleveland Institute of Music, Interlochen Arts Camp, and InterHarmony International Music Festival.

Learn more at pianoshuai.com.

Shows View More Detroit Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You