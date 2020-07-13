Shakespeare Royal Oak To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Shakespeare Royal Oak turns 20 this summer! And while Covid-19 has put this year's outdoor theatre fesival on hold until 2021, the company is inviting the public to join a unique show-of-support for Michigan's premiere outdoor theatre festival.

Fans, artists, & volunteers of Shakespeare Royal Oak can submit their memories or stories from past years in Starr Jaycee Park. "Whether you're one of our artists, students, volunteers, donors, or -- our favorite -- an audience member, we invite you to capture and contribute your special memory of Shakespeare Royal Oak," stated Ed Nahhat, Founder and Executive Director.

Submissions for the theatre's 20th Anniversary celebration can be submitted online HERE or at the full URL: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScRvc82S5FPt9yZHkevhxSbb58pYspbVKLtGl3TyyH4NoMGJw/viewform

Directions on submitting content are included at the link, and all submissions must be received by July 17. Shakespeare Royal Oak will be sharing the messages and submissions received on its social media channels during the days the festival was originally scheduled to appear in Royal Oak's Starr Jaycee Park, July 28 - August 9.

