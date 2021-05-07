Shakespeare Royal Oak Set To Return To Starr Jaycee Park In 2021

As Puck says in A Midsummer Night's Dream "I am sent with broom before, to sweep the dust behind the door," so Shakespeare Royal Oak prepares to sweep the dust of 2020 behind them and return to stellar live performances with the show that launched the theatre company 21 years ago.

For its 20th season, Shakespeare Royal Oak will present A Midsummer Night's Dream August 5-8 in Starr Jaycee Park, the same show that opened its premiere season in August 2001. Auditions are set to take place virtually May 23 and 26. Interested actors should prepare one comedic Shakespeare speech (memorized) not to exceed four minutes and sign up for an audition appointment by visiting Shakespeareroyaloak.com.

Shakespeare Royal Oak is committed to equity and diversity in casting and hiring. The company invites and encourages artists of all races, backgrounds, and cultures to audition; supports non-traditional casting; and is committed to consideration of all roles for all artists.

The production will be directed by Lynch R. Travis who joins Shakespeare Royal Oak with theatrical accolades and awards across the metro Detroit area. "We are pleased and excited to welcome Lynch to the Shakespeare Royal Oak family," states Shakespeare Royal Oak Founder and Executive Director Ed Nahhat. "As one of Detroit's most-renowned theatre artists, we're fortunate to have him take the artistic helm for our big show in Starr Jaycee Park this summer."

Travis is a Resident Artist at the Purple Rose Theatre, workshop director for the Detroit Repertory Theater and a board member of the Jewish Ensemble Theatre. He has taught acting and theater for the Michigan Actors Studio, Mosaic Youth Theatre, Ann Arbor Public Schools, Wayne State University and at Vista Maria Residential Program for Girls. His Shakespearean directing credits include Othello, The Tempest, and Titus Andronicus. He has also appeared in Cymbeline and Romeo and Juliet.

In addition to its main stage production, Shakespeare Royal Oak's 2021 return will include its youth educational programs, SRO Teen Ensemble and KidsAct!. The Teen Ensemble program for high school students will run July 19-30 with public performances July 31, August 1 and 2. KidsAct! for students entering grades 1-8 will run in the park August 2-6 with a public performance on Saturday, August 7. Registration for these programs will open soon, parents can receive more information by emailing: education@shakespeareroyaloak.com.

Tickets for A Midsummer Night's Dream will go on sale in June at shakespeareroyaloak.com.

Shakespeare Royal Oak will follow the most up to date health and safety procedures established by industry professionals, health experts, and local & state officials for its rehearsals, education programs, and performances. Detailed health & safety protocols will be provided to ticket purchasers prior to the dates of their performances, and to parents of students participating in education programs.