Shakespeare In Detroit Emerges In New Home At Marygrove With THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE {ABRIDGED} [REVISED]

After four years away from professional programming as the company focused on educational work, Shakespeare in Detroit (SiD) is back with a new team and vision, beginning with The Complete Works of William Shakespeare {abridged} [revised].

SiD's last time onstage with professional actors was in 2018. Since then, the company has introduced a dynamic artistic and vocational training program, Shakespeare STEAM, a curriculum for youth in grades 3 thru 12, survived a global pandemic, rebuilt its team, cultivated new relationships, found a new home at the former Marygrove College (now the Marygrove Conservancy), and recommitted to its goal of becoming the premiere Shakespearean organization in Michigan.

"We recognize that we are in a unique position as the only Shakespeare company based in Detroit with programming all year round for the public the past ten years," says Sam White, SiD founder. "And now we have this incredible new home at the Marygrove Conservancy where our office and costume shop are located, and where most of our performances and events will be presented, giving us the stability and foundation to truly cultivate high-quality, professional programming."

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare {abridged} [revised], a co-production with the African-American Shakespeare Company in San Francisco and directed by Reed Martin, will be the first professional program SiD will present at its new home.

"Being able to work with this organization, AASC, founded by an aspirational woman, Sherri Young, nearly 30 years ago, has been a dream of mine," says White. "And to be able to exchange and share ideas with theater practitioners like AASC only makes us better and helps us enhance our quality of work in Detroit, and across the nation, as we move into the next decade at SiD."

White approached L. Peter Callendar, Artistic Director at AASC about the idea last fall and he was excited to work with SiD to remount the show that played last summer for West Coast audiences.

"I have been a long-time admirer of Sam White and her focused leadership at Shakespeare in Detroit for many years," says Callender. "Receiving that call was the inevitable next step in what I hope will be a continuing artistic friendship of support and collaboration.

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare {abridged} [revised] is what we all need right now: a funny, fast-moving, irreverent look at Shakespeare as we've never seen or heard before," continues Callender.

The comedy, written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield, stars San Francisco-based actors Gabriel Ross, Lijesh Krishnan and Tré Zijuan Tyler.

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare [abridged} [revised] opens on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 and closes Sunday, May 29, 2022. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays with two shows on Saturdays at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and matinees at 12:30 p.m. on Sundays with a 75-minute run-time and no intermission. Tickets are $45 for general admission and seating. Visit Shakespeareindetroit.com to purchase.