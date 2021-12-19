Scotty Productions presents Valentine's Weekend Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center.

The event will feature The Coasters ("Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Poison Ivy," "The Strings of My Heart") The Crystals ("Then He Kissed Me," "Da Doo Ron Ron," "He's A Rebel") and The Shades of Blue ("Oh How Happy").

For tickets, call (313) 943-2354 or visit http://www.dearborntheater.com/events/10004476-scotty-productions-presents-valentines-weekend