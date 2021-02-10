Sauk Announces Cast For THE GIVER

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, is excited to announce the cast for "The Giver," the first production planned for inside the Sauk Theatre since February 2020. Performances are scheduled March 4-7 and 11-14.

Jonas' world is perfect. Everything is under control and safe. There is no war or fear or pain. There are also no choices. Every person is assigned a role in the community. But when Jonas turns 12, he is chosen for special training from The Giver-to receive and keep the memories of the community. The Giver is the only person who holds the memories of real pain and real joy. Now Jonas will learn the truth about life-and the hypocrisy of his utopian world. Through this astonishing and moving play, discover what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny. The play is adapted from the Newberry Award-winning book by Lois Lowry.

The cast consists of Sauk veterans Noah Honeywell as Jonas, Ron Boyle as The Giver, Andy Anderson as Father, Andrea Ortell as Mother, Meaghan Bryant as the Chief Elder and Noah Bryant as Asher. Making their Sauk debuts are Lorelei Stemme as Lily and Esther Yokell as Fiona. The production is directed by Trinity Bird with stage management by Allison Cleveland. The design team includes Gianna Green (costumes), Tracy McCullough (lighting), Bruce Crews (sound) and Erin Couch (properties).

Performances are at 8 p.m. on March 4-6 and 11-13 with 3 p.m. matinees on March 7 and 14. All performances take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago St. in Jonesville, Michigan. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and up) and students (with a valid i.d.) and $8 for children (12 and under). Seating is limited (only 48 seats available at each performance).

Masks are required at all times while inside the theatre. Tickets can be purchased at www.thesauk.org or by calling 517-849-9100. The March 4 performance is a "Pay What You Can" preview. Preview tickets are not sold in advance. The March 11 performance is $5 senior night.

"We continue to follow local, state and national guidelines for safety," Bird said. "Seating is extremely limited and audiences will be socially distanced. All patrons must wear a mask the entire time they are inside the theatre. We have also increased our cleaning and sanitation routine before and after each performance. A complete list of safety protocols can be found on our website."