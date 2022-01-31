Sauk Announces 2022 Season

The Sauk, Hillsdale County's community theatre, has announced their complete 2022 season that includes a world premiere drama, an immersive comedy and the return of musicals in the summer months.

"We are excited about a diverse and ambitious season," said Sauk Executive Director Trinity Bird. "We are hopeful that this year's season will offer our audiences a chance to forget the troubles of the past few years and enjoy many joyous visits to the theatre."

The season opens with the true-life story of the Gilbreath family, Cheaper By The Dozen. Father may be one of the great pioneers in industrial efficiency but is he ready for his twelve children to grow up.

Based on the novel of the same name, Cheaper By The Dozen is perfect for the whole family. Performances are at 8 p.m. on February 3-5 and 10-12. Matinees are at 3 p.m. on February 6 and 13. This production is sponsored by JJ Life Coaching and Jonesville Lumber.

The season continues with the much-anticipated Tony N' Tina's Wedding. Only two weeks from opening when the COVID pandemic began in 2020, this production puts the audience inside an Italian wedding. Audience members are guests at the wedding, then go to the reception where there is dinner, champagne toasts, cake and live music.

"We are so excited to get the cast and crew back together and finally present this crazy comedy," said Bird, who is directing the production. "We are so grateful for the patrons who have stuck with us for two years and held on to their tickets."

Performances will now take place over two weekends with 7:30 p.m. performances March 24-26 and March 31-April 2. Matinees are at 3 p.m. on March 17 and April 3. All performances of Tony N' Tina's Wedding will take place at Johnny T's Bistro in Hillsdale. The production is sponsored by County National Bank.

Tony N' Tina's Wedding won the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Award for Most Anticipated Upcoming Production of a Play.

The Sauk's annual celebration of short plays is next on the calendar. Sauk Shorts will be performed at 8 p.m. on April 21-23 and at 3 p.m on April 24. Sandi Miller sponsors this production.

"This year's Shorts include work by several local playwrights," Bird said. "I think these are ten of the best written short plays we have ever done."

The season continues in June with the Sauk premiere of The Secret Garden, the Tony Award-winning musical based on the novel of the same name.

Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the "Dreamers," spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing The Secret Garden's compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

This beautiful musical will take the stage at 8 p.m. June 9-11 and 16-18 with 3 p.m. performances on June 12 and 19. The production is sponsored by the Jonesville Rotary Club.

The Secret Garden won the 2021 BroadwayWorld Detroit Award for Most Anticipated Upcoming Production of a Musical.

For the second summer in a row, The Sauk will present a show specifically for families in July.

This summer, How to Eat Fried Worms, based on the children's book of the same name, will come to life.

Alan challenges Billy to eat a worm a day for 15 days. The winner gets $50. What happens when Billy's parents find out about the bet?

Performances of How to Eat Fried Worms will be at 10 a.m. on July 15 and 22, at 3 p.m. on July 16, 17, 23 and 24 and at 7 p.m. on July 16 and 23. This family-fun show is sponsored by Southern Michigan Bank and Trust.

Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella takes the stage in August. This new Broadway version of the story keeps all of the classic songs but includes a few surprises. The classic score includes "Ten Minutes Ago," "In My Own Little Corner," "A Lovely Night" and "Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful?"

Performances are at 8 p.m. on August 11-13 and 18-20 with matinees at 3 p.m. on August 14 and 21. This production is sponsored by The Udder Side.

Desert Song, a world-premiere drama by Mark Cornell takes the stage in September.

Desert Song is about a young, struggling musician who seeks out the reclusive muse for one of the most famous love songs ever written, an early seventies tune called "The Ballad of Eliza." This muse, a woman now in her sixties, has long retreated from public view, and lives as a simple maid. The play explores the elusive and magical nature of inspiration.

Sponsored by Playford Real Estate, Desert Song will be performed at 8 p.m. September 8-10 and at 3 p.m. on September 11.

Steel Magnolias takes the stage at 8 p.m. on October 13-15 and 20-22. Matinees are at 3 p.m. on October 16 and 23.

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy."

Steel Magnolias is sponsored by Olivia's Chop House and Saucy Dog Barbecue.

The season will conclude with a stage play version of The Nutcracker.

At a gala Christmas Eve party, Clara's godfather presents her with an amazing Nutcracker in the form of a wooden soldier. Too excited to sleep, she suddenly finds the Nutcracker brought to life. He tells her he is a prince under the wicked enchantment of the Mouse King, and she joins him in a series of adventures in strange lands as he seeks to regain his throne.

Performances of The Nutcracker are at 8 p.m. December 1-3 and 8-10. Performances are at 3 p.m. on December 4 and 11. This production is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank.

All performances, unless otherwise mentioned, take place at the Sauk Theatre, 240 E. Chicago in Jonesville. Tickets for the entire season are now available at www.thesauk.org. Individual tickets range from $5 to $30. More information, including audition dates for the season, can be found on the website.

The Sauk's 2022 orchestra sponsor is Moore Insurance Services. The 2022 season sponsor is Joyous Journey Photography. The 2022 media sponsor is WCSR Radio Hillsdale and The Dale 95.5 F.M.

"We are looking forward to having an exciting year," Bird added. "If you want to get involved but don't know how, call me at the theatre, 517-849-9100. We have volunteer opportunities available for anyone who wants to help!"

Information on other Sauk programs including professional theatre trips and The Sauk's Teen Theatre Project can be found at www.thesauk.org.