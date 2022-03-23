SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical Canceled in Kalamazoo, MI

Miller Auditorium has announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the run of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical is being cancelled. Ticket holders will automatically be refunded the cost of their tickets in the coming days.

If subscribers have any questions, they should contact the Miller Auditorium ticket office at 269-387-2300 or ma_comments@wmich.edu.

Miller Auditorium apologizes for any inconvenience this has caused and thanks all patrons affected for their understanding.