SOUTH PACIFIC Comes to The Whiting in May

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific returns to the Whiting May 6 and 7, 2022 for three performances. This innovative new production is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and based on James Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning book Tales of the South Pacific.

Tickets are on sale now for $38-76 at The Whiting Ticket Center.

Winner of 10 Tony Awards, the score's songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair" and "There is Nothin' Like a Dame." South Pacific is a unique, contemporary theatrical experience set on a tropical island during World War II. It tells the story of the dreamers among us who are searching for their own paradise.

As the director, Moss says he staged the play for audiences to feel the emotion of the situation.

"For sure, this is truly a story about WWII; of Americans caught up in the grip of a war they do not much understand and who find themselves in a world so much different than the one they left at home," he explains.

"While other productions have seen the island settings of the show as a stretch of pretty beaches with a few jeeps here and there, our designers and I see this place much closer to the actual reality of where they were; a paradise that has been thrashed, demolished and bent to the needs of the Allied military machine which is fighting a hard and probably unwinnable war against a determined and ferocious enemy. Overwhelming and sometimes overbearing, this is a far cry from Main Street USA."

Tickets for the show are on sale now for $38-76 at www.tickets.thewhiting.com. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.