SOUL GROOVE Brings The Dynamic Music Of R&B and Soul to West Michigan

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, presents Soul Groove: The Hits of Soul and R&B, directed by Lisa Knight. Your hips will start swaying when you get the urge to dance - it's time to groove. Soul Groove brings you a night of dynamic music from R&B and Soul artists like Tina Turner, Alicia Keys, Chaka Khan, Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, Prince, Luther Vandross and others!

Join in on June 6 and August 15, 2022, for an entertainment experience that will have you singing with "R-E-S-P-E-C-T". Tickets are $18, with performances located inside the Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Aquinas College.

For more information on Circle Theatre's Summer Concert Series, 2022 season, to purchase tickets, or to find more ways to support Circle Theatre please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.