SISTER ACT Opens At The Croswell Opera House In Adrian

The musical SISTER ACT, which is based on the 1992 film of the same name, opens August 9 at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian.

The show features new music that wasn't in the film, written by Grammy-winning composer Alan Menken, but the story is similar. Crystal Lynn of Toledo plays Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva who goes into hiding when she witnesses a murder. She is sheltered in a convent, protected by a host of nuns led by Mary Rumman of Milan as Mother Superior.

In the convent, she is sheltered by a cast of characters that include Mary Rumman of Milan as Mother Superior, Brittany Nicol of Ann Arbor as Sister Mary Robert, Natasha Ricketts of Adrian as Sister Mary Patrick, Joan Ebbitt of Adrian as Sister Mary Lazarus, Alison Hunt of Adrian as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, and Jean Pfister of Adrian as Sister Mary Theresa. The other sisters are played by Debbie Corbin, Jean Kesterke, Jennifer Noble and Erica Wilson, all of Adrian; Brynn Arnall of Ann Arbor; Amanda Frerichs of Brooklyn; Ashlyn Slaviero of Onsted; Margaret Hyre of Tecumseh; Julianna Rowe of Fayette, Ohio; and Cyndy Brookover of Toledo.

Alan Owens of Bowling Green plays the sleazy gangster Curtis Jackson, who pursues Deloris while she is in hiding. Drew Nauden and Will DuPuis, both of Toledo, and Xavier Sarabia of Adrian play his henchmen, TJ, Joey and Pablo, and Mark Hyre of Tecumseh plays Ernie, an undercover police informant. Anthony Isom Jr. of Adrian plays Sweaty Eddie, a nervous policeman.

Victoria Butler and Shannah Mutatu, both of Adrian, play Deloris' backup singers, Michelle and Tina. In the ensemble are Alexandra June and Ja'Vaughn White of Adrian, Christopher Harlan of Detroit, Jimmy Lancaster of Saline, and Domonique Glover of Toledo.

The high-energy music draws on both disco and soul influences, and will be performed by an 11-piece live orchestra.

The show is directed by Matthew D. Bowland, with music direction by Dave Rains and choreography by Breah Duschl.

The musical SISTER ACT was first performed in 2006 and ran on Broadway for 561 performances in 2011 and 2012. It has been performed in at least 21 countries, translated into eight languages, and seen by more than 6 million people worldwide.

The Croswell's production runs through August 18. For more information, go to croswell.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You