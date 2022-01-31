SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! Comes to Flint in February

A pop culture phenomenon returns to the musical stage. Schoolhouse Rock Live! will be performing at The Capitol Theatre on Friday, February 25 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Genesee County residents will save 30 percent on this show as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage. The discount is reflected at checkout automatically.

Academic subjects will never seem boring again when presented through megahits like "Conjunction Junction," "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet" or "Three is a Magic Number." Schoolhouse Rock brings to the stage songs loved by millions in the 70s and 80s, only updated for a whole new generation.

"Baby boomers, Gen Xers, and some Millennials will remember singing along to the songs of Schoolhouse Rock and learning about history, grammar and government while having fun," said Flint Institute of Music CEO Rodney Lontine. "But now, they can see it all again with their kids and grandkids, in a way that speaks to a new young audience."

TICKETS: $20.00 at www.capitoltheatreflint.com