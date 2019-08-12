Runyonland Productions Announces New Play Submission Series

After premiering Noah Kieserman's SHEL in 2017-2018 and Geoff Packard's FOR THE RECORD in 2018-2019, Runyonland Productions maintains its commitment to new work created in Ann Arbor by founding an open submission series for new plays or musicals written by University of Michigan students.

The piece chosen for this series will be given a full production in the Duderstadt Video Studio on the University of Michigan's North Campus in March of 2020, along with one-on-one mentorship from a specially-curated Broadway playwright, hosted in residence on campus to assist the chosen playwright with the development of their piece. The recent alumni and invites all full length plays or musicals that have not yet Submission Series will be open to any current University of Michigan student or been produced commercially to be submitted, regardless of current stage of development. The deadline for applications is September 5th, 2019, and applications can be found at www.RunyonlandProds.com/Submissions.

Founded in 2017 by executive producer Thomas Laub, Runyonland Productions is represented on Broadway this season with Jeremy O. Harris's SLAVE PLAY and David Byrne's AMERICAN UTOPIA. Upcoming: Douglas Carter Beane's WHAT FRESH HELL IS THIS and Noah Kieserman's SHEL. Runyonland is committed to creating a sustainable theatrical infrastructure to provide a link between the Ann Arbor and New York artistic communities.

Tickets will be available for presale at www.RunyonlandProds.com. Visit RunyonlandProds.com or call (704) 778-2144 for more information.





