Royal Starr Film Festival Hosts Weekly Drive-In Nights

The Royal Starr Arts Institute, a non-profit arts organization, is hosting its fifth annual Royal Starr Film Festival, an international movie gala traditionally based in downtown Royal Oak. The annual festival attracts filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from all over Michigan, the United States, and the world, featuring Michigan made films and abroad. While theatres are temporarily closed, the annual festival has partnered with Emagine Entertainment to host Weekly "Drive-In Nights" at Emagine in Novi. These Royal Starr Drive-In nights take place on Thursdays, throughout the month of September. The First of these Drive-In nights will take place on September 10th, with a screening of the Michigan made film "Solomon", directed by J.B. Armstrong and starring Grover McCants and Chris Newman.

"This year we have seen amazing growth in the filmmaker community and the Royal Starr Arts Institute is here to do its part. We've received hundreds of submissions internationally, across the country and right here, at home in Michigan. We are dedicated to bringing the best films, while providing a safe and memorable experience for filmmakers and festival attendees." - Luke Castle, President, Royal Starr Arts Institute

Also featured at the drive-in are several Michigan Made shorts, followed by Michigan film 'Road Runner,' a 70's crime drama by Jason Allen on Thursday, September 17. The annual festival will conclude on Thursday, September 24 with an award winning documentary on the economic comeback of Flint, MI titled 'Forged in Flint' and 'American Trial: The Eric Garner Story,' portraying a trial that never happened to fight against racial injustice. The festival will be open to the public on Thursday, September 10th, 2020. Music made by local Michigan artists will be played before and after every Drive-In night screening.

Tickets must be preordered online. No Cash or credit cards will be accepted. You can find tickets to all the drive-in nights, as well as the Royal Starr Virtual Film Festival at royalstarr.org

