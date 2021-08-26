Royal Starr Film Festival Brings Local and International Films to Royal Oak

The Royal Starr Film Festival makes it's return to in person screenings at Emagine in Royal Oak. The Royal Starr Film Festival, an international movie gala celebrated in downtown Royal Oak, is hosted every year by the non-profit arts organization, The Royal Starr Arts Institute.

The annual festival attracts filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts from all over Michigan, the United States, and the world, featuring Michigan made films and abroad. The festival's opening night will include world premiere screenings of 3 Michigan produced feature films (If I Can't Have You, Uncle, and Scout 10-5). The following weekend will include international features, including a screening of the critically acclaimed coming of age film "Drunk Bus" starring Charlie Tahan (Ozark), and a screening of "Broken Diamonds" starring Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), The Royal Starr Film Festival will be held from September 10 - 19, 2021 at Emagine Theatre in Royal Oak, MI (200 N. Main St, Royal Oak, MI 48067).

"I am always astounded by the quality of films we receive from our community here in Michigan. We are excited to be safely returning to the theaters where we can honor these incredible films on the big screens at Emagine. In addition to our Michigan screenings, we are lucky enough to be screening short films and features previously shown at some of the most top tier festivals in the world, making our year back a truly memorable experience for filmmakers and festival attendees" - Luke Castle, President, Royal Starr Arts Institute

The screenings to the Royal Starr Film festival will be open to the public on Friday, September 10, 2021. Pre Sale Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at BoxOffice.RoyalStarr.org.