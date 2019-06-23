Roustabout's BIG DADDY SHAKESPEARE Comes to Ypsilanti

We all know Shakespeare as a playwright, but how much do we know about the man behind the quill?

The next production of Roustabout Theatre Troupe's 2019 season is fast approaching, and tickets are now on sale! Big Daddy Shakespeare will run July 11th - 14th at the yes [Ypsi Experimental Space] in downtown Ypsilanti.

This production harkens back to Roustabout's first Ypsilanti event in 2017: Shakespeare, You Sexy Beast. Managing Director Anna Simmons has once again adapted a compilation of Shakespeare's works, centered upon a single theme. For this production, the scenes, sonnets, and excerpts will come together with original dialogue to create a night of theatre focused on parenthood. This montage will explore a side of William Shakespeare we don't often think about: his role as a father and son.

This year marks the first full season for the growing theatre company, which was founded in 2016 with a roving model that has brought the Rousties across the region. For 2019, Roustabout has partnered with the yes [Ypsi Experimental Space] as the resident theatre company of the year, planting stakes in one city for the first time in their history. The first production was Mad as a Hatter, a world premiere by Michael Alan Herman, which kicked off the season with rave reviews and great success!

"The black box space at the yes is a wonderful venue for us to further develop and grow, with an intimate vibe and mission dedicated to new and adventurous work," says Executive Director Joseph Zettelmaier.

"I am especially excited that our summer production is something avant-garde while also paying homage to the long standing tradition of summer Shakespeare," adds Artistic Director Joey Albright.

Big Daddy Shakespeare will be directed by Josie Eli Lapczynski, Roustabout's Media Designer and the artist behind Roustabout's signature branding. The ensemble cast of four actors - Amanda Buchalter, Julia Garlotte, Russ Schwartz, and Cynthia Szczesny - will play over 50 characters throughout the play! Finally, this production will be fully designed and built by the Roustabout team as the studio production of the season.

"This is my first time directing a Roustabout production, and I am very excited to dive in with a piece that gives me and the cast so much room to explore and play," says Josie, who has also been seen on-stage for several Roustabout staged readings in the past. "I have acted in many Shakespeare productions, so I'm looking forward to working on it from another perspective."

Tickets are now on sale at roustabout.brownpapertickets.com and cost $24 for adults, $15 for students, $22 for seniors over 60. Seating is General Admission.

Can't buy online? Tickets are available in-person at the door 30 minutes prior to each performance.





