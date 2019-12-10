Roustabout Announces 2020 Season

Roustabout Theatre Troupe has announced their 2020 season, which will bring the company back to the Ypsi Experimental Space once again as the resident theatre company. The upcoming season will be comprised of two productions, both of which were originally seen at past Crooked Tree Play Festivals in Milan.

"Ever since our first readings of these scripts, we knew we wanted to produce them when the time was right," says Artistic Director Joey Albright. "As we enter our fifth year since our founding, it seems appropriate that we harken back to the event that got us started."

Kicking off the season in the Spring will be CHASING CLOUDS, a fantasy play by Michael Alan Herman. Earl and Joanne have been running their farm for many a year, but they don't raise crops or livestock...they farm clouds out of the sky for their precious silver linings. Sadly the farm is on its last leg, and after a machinery accident, so is Earl. Joanne finds herself torn between her loyalty to the man she loves and the truth that's on the horizon. She has an idea about how to move forward, but Earl isn't going to like it. Directed by Joey Albright, this play will run in May, 2020.

Then, get into the Halloween spirit with SHADOW CALLS, a horror play by Megan Richards. A horror play. A weekend camping trip turns sinister for young couple Holly and Thomas, when Holly begins hearing voices calling to her from the forest. Meanwhile, forest rangers Quinn and Harrison are discovering the woods are not as peaceful as they thought, as something in the darkness begins to stir. Directed by Anna Simmons and running in October, this play will culminate the 2020 season.

"While this season has fewer plays, they will each run for longer stretches of time, allowing more audiences to see them," adds Managing Director Anna Simmons. "It also opens up more time for the Roustabout team to pursue additional projects, which we will announce as they arise!"

Both shows will be performed at the YES (Ypsi Experimental Space) in downtown Ypsilanti. After spending the entirety of 2019 in Ypsilanti, the Rousties are excited for continued success in the city that has welcomed them with open arms.

More details and ticket sales will be announced throughout the season. Follow along and subscribe to email updates at roustabouttheatre.com.





