Rosedale Community Theatre Presents THE BOOK CLUB

Rosedale Community Players is proud to present The Book Club Play by Karen Zacarias and directed by Larry Rink & Karen McHugh, both of Sterling Heights.

Laughter and literature collide in this smart hit comedy about books and the people who love them and what happens when they become the subject of a documentary. Will they be themselves while the camera is on? What happens when people must choose to present themselves as the person they want to be and the person they are?

"It is a hilarious look at group dynamics and how easily they can be disrupted by outside influences, like the unceasing eye of a camera and a provocative new member," explains Rink.

The book club is led by Ana Smith, a Type A personality who lives in a letter-perfect world with an adoring husband, the perfect job and her greatest passion - book club.

"Ana must have control of all situations or she is lost," said Laura Bullard of Madison Heights, who portrays Ana. "She is very complex because she needs control of people and situations, but is so loyal and supportive of those people that she wants to control."

Ana's need to control is put to the test when a surprising new potential member arrives. Alex, played by Tom Schultz of Grosse Pointe Park, threatens to change the law and order of the book club.

"Each character is multi layered," said Jennifer Simmons of Oak Park who plays Lily Louise Jackson, a career oriented, high achiever that is part of book club. "What they each find to be unacceptable or reject within themselves is what leads to their freedom, purpose, and true happiness. They peel back these layers subconsciously through their common love of literature."

Rounding out the cast is George Baughman of Redford, Tom Namovich of Novi, Tamara Rode of Royal Oak, Barbara Mathers of Commerce Township, Daniel Croft of Southfield, Jim Howland of Redford, and Eric Goldstein of Southfield.

This play was first performed at Washington's Round House Theatre in 2008

This show will run October 25-27, November 1-3 and November 7-9.

In honor of this play, RCP's 51st season opener, RCP members have been making book donations to area Small Free Libraries.

Rosedale Community Players performs at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 17029 W. 13 Mile Rd., Southfield. Seating is cabaret style, at tables of 4 or more. Patrons are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy at the show.

Tickets can be purchased through the online box office at www.rosedalecommunityplayers.com. You can also reserve tickets by e-mailing rcptickets@gmail.com or calling 313-532-4010.

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group who produce a wide variety of plays each and every year and draws members and patrons from the entire Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They been producing quality community theatre since 1969.





