Rosedale Community Theatre Presents CLIFFHANGER

Rosedale Community Players is proud to present Cliffhanger by James Yaffe and directed by Maggie Savage of West Bloomfield.

Cliffhanger is a murder-mystery that will also have the audience laughing.

"This is a real treat for the RCP audience. A murder-mystery with loads of twists, actions and humor." Said assistant director, Danny Dubin of Farmington Hills. "An outstanding cast will make this exciting play one you won't soon forget."

Cliffhanger tells the tale of Henry Lowenthal, a philosophy professor at a college in the Rocky Mountains. His morals have been shaped by many of the philosophers he studies, his favorite being Socrates.

"Henry Lowenthal is a bit of a throwback to a more conventional time in academia." Said Bill Kirsh-Carr of Southfield, who portrays the professor.

Henry and is wife Polly are looking forward to Henry being named to an endowment chair so they can enjoy security in their golden years. When things don't go as planned, chaos ensues, making Henry question everything.

"He's afraid of his own emotions and passion - that is until he isn't!" said Kirsh-Carr.

Henry's reality, and his matter-of-fact wife, have him questioning his own moral code.

"My favorite thing about it (Cliffhanger) is the examination of 'situational morals' within the story," said Shelia Johnson of Oak Park who plays Edith Wilshire. Edith is the head of the philosophy department who stands in the way of Henry and the endowment chair.

Rounding out the cast is Terry Selman of Southfield, Adam Bacigal of Oak Park, and Robert Hill of Warren.

This show will run January 24-26, January 31 - February 2, and February 6-8

Rosedale Community Players performs at Peace Lutheran Church, located at 17029 W. 13 Mile Rd., Southfield. Seating is cabaret style, at tables of 4 or more. Patrons are welcome to bring food and drink to enjoy at the show.

Tickets can be purchased through the online box office at www.rosedalecommunityplayers.com. You can also reserve tickets by emailing rcptickets@gmail.com or calling 313-532-4010.

The Rosedale Community Players is a volunteer group who produce a wide variety of plays each and every year and draws members and patrons from the entire Greater Metro Detroit Areas. They have been producing quality community theatre since 1969.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You