Ringwald Theatre Presents SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS This Month

The Ringwald Theatre will present the Michigan premiere of Bess Wohl's heartfelt comedy Small Mouth Sounds.

In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this strange and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

"Though it employs very little dialogue, there's nothing quiet about Small Mouth Sounds. Bess Wohl's luminous play uses silence to dig into the core of human pain, which, like everything unendurable, can also be very funny...The play asks-and admirably never quite answers-deep questions about how we connect with other people, a feat that the characters achieve through channels both profound and silly. Wohl isn't afraid to let the ridiculous rub up against the sublime, and it makes Small Mouth Sounds as entertaining as it is transcendent." -Time Out (New York).

Small Mouth Sounds is directed by Joe Bailey and features Melissa Beckwith, Phoenix Eldridge, Suzan M. Jacokes, Jeffrey McMahon, Joel Mitchell, Rashna "Rashi" Sarwar, and Jeremy St. Martin.

The design team includes set designer Stephen Carpenter, costume designer Sandra Glover, lighting designer Brandy Joe Plambeck, prop designer Gretchen Schock, and sound designer Asia Hicks.

Small Mouth Sounds plays for an exclusive 3 week run from February 25 - March 14, 2022. Tickets are $25 for performances Fridays-Sundays and $15 for Monday performances. Tickets are currently available at theRingwald.com. This year the Ringwald will be going cashless but credit cards will be accepted at the door. Performances on Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays are at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. The Ringwald is located inside of Affirmations Community Center at 290 W. 9 Mile Road in downtown Ferndale, Michigan.



Please note: Small Mouth Sounds contains full frontal nudity and simulated drug use.

Masks and Proof of Vaccination required for entry.

The Ringwald opened 14 years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Puffs, Head Over Heels, Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, The Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by readers of Metro Times.