Ringwald Ringwald Announces 2021/2022 Season and Auditions

The Ringwald Theatre is celebrating its first full season in its new home at Affirmations with a healthy mix of everything its audiences have come to love. Presenting cutting edge drama, outrageous comedy, parody, and men in dresses, The Ringwald is back and ready to take Ferndale by storm (again) as it inaugurates its new home located inside Affirmations LGBTQ+ Community Center at 290 W. Nine Mile Road in downtown Ferndale.

Ringwald Artistic Director Joe Bailey said of the new season, "We are excited to invite audiences into our new home and we have an ambitious opener to christen the space. As we navigate what we hope is the beginnings of our post-COVID reality, we can't wait to safely perform for all of those wonderful people out there in the dark!"

The Ringwald 2021/2022 Season:

Puffs

October 15-November 1, 2021

by Matt cox

Directed by Joe Bailey

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers, who just happened to be there too. This clever and inventive play "never goes more than a minute without a laugh" (says Nerdist), giving audiences a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

A Very Golden Girls Christmas, vol. 2 (An Unauthorized Parody)

November 19-December 20, 2021

by Dyan Bailey and Christopher Kamm

Directed by Dyan Bailey

Everyone's favorite Floridian foursome is back with a new Yuletide adventure! Come see what these gals get up to as they celebrate Christmas, cheesecake, and needy sexy people.

Small Mouth Sounds

February 18-March 15, 2022

by Bess Wohl

Directed by Kelly Komlen

In the overwhelming quiet of the woods, six runaways from city life embark on a silent retreat. As these strangers confront internal demons both profound and absurd, their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need to connect. Filled with awkward humor, this strange and compassionate new play asks how we address life's biggest questions when words fail us.

Bootycandy

May 6-May 30, 2022

by Robert O'Hara

Directed by Dan Johnson

One of the titles in playwright Jeremy O. Harris' Golden Collection, Bootycandy tells the story of Sutter who is on an outrageous odyssey through his childhood home, his church, dive bars, motel rooms, and even nursing homes. Playwright Robert O'Hara weaves together scenes, sermons, sketches, and daring meta-theatrics to create a kaleidoscopic portrayal of growing up gay and Black. Uproarious satire crashes headlong into the murky terrain of pain and pleasure and... Bootycandy. Winner of the Lambda Award for Best Drama!

Ruthless! The Musical

July 8-August 15, 2022

book and lyrics by Joel Paley, music by Marvin Laird

Directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck

Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical. "Anything" includes murdering the leading lady! Spoofing everything from The Bad Seed to Gypsy to All About Eve to Mame, Ruthless! is camp with a capital "C". The Ringwald will put its lovingly campy signature on this aggressively outrageous musical hit that garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run, winning the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical!

The Ringwald's General Auditions for the upcoming season will be held Sunday, July 25 from 11:00AM-3:00PM and Wednesday, July 28 from 6:00PM-9:00PM at their new location inside Affirmations at 290 W. 9 Mile Rd. Ferndale, MI 48220. Actors are asked to prepare one monologue that they love, regardless of suitability to playing the role in real life, lasting no more than 3 minutes. If interested in auditioning for Ruthless!, also prepare 32 bars of a well-loved song with well-marked sheet music as an accompanist will be provided. Audition slots are available at the following links: Day 1, Sunday July 25 from 11am-3pm at https://bit.ly/Auditions-Day1 or for Wednesday July 28 from 6pm-9pm at https://bit.ly/Auditions-Day2

The Ringwald Theatre commits to creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment for any and all patrons, actors, creatives, and community members who interact with the theater. We stand with those who have been denied a voice and systematically oppressed, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, BIPOC, LatinX, or otherwise.

More information on the season and the auditions can be found at www.TheRingwald.com.