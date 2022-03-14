Ringwald Announces 2022-2023 Season

The Ringwald Theatre is coming in hot with Season 16 as they continue their residency at Affirmations! Presenting cutting edge drama, outrageous comedy, parody, and men in dresses, The Ringwald is back and ready to take Ferndale by storm with new shows, a musical, and a new holiday hit! All performances will take place at The Ringwald Theatre at Affirmations 290 W. 9 Mile Rd. Ferndale, MI 48220.

The Ringwald 2022/2023 Season:

August 26-September 12, 2022

Plot Points in Our Sexual Development

by Miranda Rose Hall

Directed by Asia Hicks

Theo and Cecily want to be honest about their sexual histories, but what happens when telling the truth jeopardizes everything? A contemporary queer love story, Plot Points in Our Sexual Development explores gender, intimacy, and the dangers of revealing yourself to the person you love.

"This is a smart, well-made play that is very much of its time, a look at the brave new world of gender nonconformity, and a reminder that, really, we're all the same." - New York Stage Review

October 7-31, 2022

Misery

by William Goldman, based on the novel by Stephen King

Directed by Brandy Joe Plambeck

Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads his latest book and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new Misery novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie has Paul writing as if his life depends on it, and it does.

"There are no lulls in famed screenwriter William Goldman's 90-minute stage adaptation of the Stephen King story, which Goldman himself translated into the 1990 film... Exposition that took a dozen pages in paperback and at least several minutes on screen plays out...faster than snow piling up in a Colorado blizzard."

-NBC New York.



December 2-19, 2022

Who's Holiday

by Matthew Lombardo

Directed by Suzan M. Jacokes

Who's Holiday! is a wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken. Poor Cindy Lou is now living in a trailer, drinking too much, and speaking in Seussian verse! A hilarious new holiday hit!

February 24-March 27, 2023

Assassins

Music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman

Directed by Matthew James Wallace

A multiple Tony Award-winning theatrical tour-de-force, Assassins combines Stephen Sondheim's signature blend of intelligently stunning lyrics and beautiful music with a panoramic story of our nation's culture of celebrity and the violent means some will use to obtain it, embodied by America's four successful and five would-be presidential assassins. Bold, original, disturbing, and alarmingly funny, Assassins is perhaps the most controversial musical ever written.



May 5-June 19, 2023

The Inheritance (Parts 1 and 2)

By Matthew Lopez, inspired by the novel Howards End by E.M. Forster

Directed by Joe Bailey

Winner of the 2020 Tony Award for Best Play. Winner of the 2020 Drama Desk Award for Best Play. Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Play. Decades after the height of the AIDS epidemic, The Inheritance tells the story of three generations of gay men in New York City attempting to forge a future for themselves amid a turbulent and changing America. Inspired by E.M. Forster's masterpiece Howards End, The Inheritance is an epic examination of survival, healing, class divide, and what it means to call a place home.

Summer 2023

A Wet, Hot Golden Girls Summer

Details coming soon!

The Ringwald's General Auditions for the 2022/2023 season will take place Wednesday, June 8 and Saturday, June 11 at their location inside Affirmations at 290 W. 9 Mile Rd in Ferndale. More information and sign-up time slots will be available soon. Follow us on social media or sign up for our newsletter for up to the minute information!

The Ringwald Theatre commits to creating an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment for any and all patrons, actors, creatives, and community members who interact with the theater. We stand with those who have been denied a voice and systematically oppressed, including those who identify as LGBTQ+, BIPOC, LatinX, or otherwise.

More information on the season and the auditions can be found at www.TheRingwald.com.