Ringwald Announces 2019-2020 Season

Ferndale's Ringwald Theatre announces its 2019/2020 Season.

As usual, fans of The Ringwald can expect the unexpected! Camp? Yep! Gay? Sure thing! Musicals? Of course! Gay musicals? You betcha! Searing drama? Oh, that too.

Here's the rundown of what to expect:

August 23-September 9, 2019

TBA

Not ready to announce it yet, but hopefully BACK TO SCHOOL IN A VERY MUSICAL WAY! Go Wildcats! (Cuz, hey, we're all in this together).

October 4-November 4, 2019

Bad Seed by Maxwell Anderson, based on the novel by William March

Just in time for Halloween, The Ringwald revives is cult smash! Little Rhoda Penmark is the evil princess of this story. On the surface she is sweet, charming, loved by her parents, and admired by her elders. But Rhoda's mother has an uneasy feeling about her. When one of Rhoda's schoolmates is mysteriously drowned at a picnic, Mrs. Penmark is alarmed. For the boy who was drownded was the one who had won the penmanship medal that Rhoda felt she deserved. Murder has never been so funny!

November 22-December 16, 2019

A Very Golden Girls Christmas an unauthorized parody by Dyan Bailey and Christopher Kamm

It's Christmas in Miami and one of the Girls is getting married! Can the roommates throw a shower, a bachelorette party, and a wedding all in ONE weekend-that also happens to be Christmas?

January 10-27, 2020

Bright Colors And Bold Patterns by Drew Droege

Josh and Brennan are about to get married in Palm Springs on a lovely Saturday afternoon. However, the night before becomes a drunken, drug-fueled riot, because their friend Gerry has arrived, furious that their invitation says "Please refrain from wearing bright colors or bold patterns." In the struggle for equality, what do we really want? What do we lose along the way? And is there any cocaine left?

February 21-March 16, 2020

Dance Nation by Clare Barron

Somewhere in America, an army of pre-teen competitive dancers plots to take over the world. And if their new routine is good enough, they'll claw their way to Nationals in TAMPA BAY!

April 3-27, 2020

Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck

The classic tale of George and Lennie comes to the The Ringwald stage. With delusions of living off the fat of the land, the two men come to work on a ranch hoping to earn enough to buy their own place. But Lennie is a man-child, a little boy in the body of dangerously powerful man. Events unfold at the ranch that have dangerous consequences and leave the fate of the two men in the balance.

May 15-June 15, 2020

Grindr: The Opera by Erik Ransom

Grindr: The Opera puts the most notorious gay hook-up app into the exaggerated world of opera. With musical styles ranging from baroque to contemporary pop, Grindr: The Opera is a daring, humorous lookat the changing landscape of gay relationships, and the greatest catalyst for the shift: GRINDR.

Tickets can be purchased at www.TheRingwald.com or at the theatre, located at 22742 Woodward Avenue in downtown Ferndale. The Ringwald box office opens 45 minutes before performances and tickets can be purchased with cash or credit card. For more information, please call 248-545-5545.

The Ringwald opened their doors eleven years ago on May 11, 2007 with Fatal Attraction: A Greek Tragedy. Quickly, The Ringwald became a mainstay of Detroit's theatre community. Past highlights include: Death of a Salesman, Clue, Company, Merrily We Roll Along, Life Sucks, The Rocky Horror Show, Heathers The Musical, The Legend of Georgia McBride, Mr. Burns: a post-electric play, Glengarry Glen Ross, Stupid Fucking Bird, Angels in America, Into the Woods, A Streetcar Named Desire, August: Osage County, Mercury Fur, Bad Seed, The Book of Liz, and Evil Dead: The Musical. The Ringwald was named 2009, 2012 and 2013 Best Theatrical Troupe by Real Detroit and Best Place to See Local Theatre in 2010, 2011 and 2012 by the readers of Metro Times.





Related Articles Shows View More Detroit Stories

More Hot Stories For You